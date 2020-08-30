Ernest Koepplin

Ernest Lawrence Koepplin, 88, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center in Elgin.

The committal service for Ernest will be held 1 p.m. CT Thursday, Sept. 3, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan. Pastor Tim Lucas will officiate with Military Honors being afforded by the Mandan VFW and the North Dakota National Guard Military Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. MT Wednesday, at the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Elgin.

Ernest was born Jan. 1, 1932, in Raleigh, to Phillip and Emma (Harsch) Koepplin. Ernie was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and after serving, was a lifelong resident of Raleigh where he farmed and was a Vermeer Baler representative for 14 years. Ernie was a talented and innovative problem solver who often designed and modified his own equipment to make his farm more efficient. In his spare time, Ernie played on an independent baseball team. He enjoyed bowling, playing pool and also rode motorcycles back in the day.

He lived his life with passion and honesty, taking great pride in everything he did. He was always willing to lend a hand to friends or neighbors if the need arose. Ernie will be dearly missed by his extended family, and by friends and neighbors in the community.

Ernie is survived by his nephew and spouse Craig and Jane Wilkens, Las Vegas, Nev.; his niece and spouse Shelly and Robert Howells, Spokane, Wash.; and his niece and spouse Cherie and Tom Moisan, Spokane, Wash.; and great-nephew Nathan Moisan, Spokane, Wash.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister and brother-in-law Vesta and Robert Wilkens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Shriner's Children's Hospital 215 Radio Drive, Suite 100 Woodbury, Minn., 55125.

Condolence cards may be mailed to Bob Klein 4209 40th Ave. NW Mandan, ND 58554.

