Ernest Seeman, 78, of Mandan, passed away February 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. After a 20 year battle with cancer.

Ernest was born April 5, 1942, in Mandan, son of Henry and Mary (Stasny) Seeman, they had two children Henry and Ernie. He graduated from Mandan High School, while attending school he played the trombone in the marching band. While in High School he met the love of his life, Anita Sehn. They were married on August 27, 1960. After they moved to the family farm south of Mandan, where they had two children Ernest H (Punky) and Richard (Wayne). They farmed and ranched on the family farm all their life. He also worked for Berg's Towing for over 30 years, building and driving wreckers. Ernie enjoyed stock car racing from the late 60s to the late 70s. He was President of the Mandan Farmers Elevator, board member of the Farm Bureau. He was a member of the Rural Fire Dept. for 10+ years. He was a board member at the St. John's Cemetery for 40 years. He was a past president at the Mandan Eagles. Member of the Mandan Moose and the American Legion.

He enjoyed annual hunting parties down at the river bottoms. He enjoyed restoring tractors for the tractor trek. He also enjoyed his '54 Chevy and spending Wednesday at Kist Livestock with his coffee buddies. He loved spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids, especially during the holidays.

Ernest will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, Anita; son, Richard (Teresa); four grandchildren, Jayar (Kisa) Kindsvogel, Amanda (Stan) VanSlyck, Wayne (Carrie) Seeman, Ashley (Scott) Anderst; 10 great-grandchildren, Eden, Ember, Elsi Kindsvogel, Easton, Everly, Kenz VanSlyck, Bailee and Kase Seeman, Cyrus and Elaine Anderst; sister-in-law, Carol Cartwright; brother-in-law, Gary (Marty) Sehn; numerous nieces and nephews; his special dog, Lizzy; and many special friends.

Ernest was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father in-law, Sally (George) Christl and John Sehn; one son; one brother; and many special friends.

