Ernestine Frei Retterath Pederson
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roselawn Funeral Home and Cemetery
741 Danville Road SW
Decatur, AL

Ernestine Frei Retterath Pederson

Ernestine (Tina) Pederson, age 93, of Bismarck, passed away Sept. 6, 2021 at home. She was born Nov. 22, 1927 in the stone family farmhouse, Defiance, North Dakota to Daniel and Emilie (Stohler) Frei, baptized Jan. 8, 1928 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Defiance with godparents, Mr. and Mrs. Anton Gegelman. Confirmation was July 19, 1939 by Pastor Bruss.

Mrs. Malloy gave her her first job singing at the movie theatre Saturday nights, sometimes with her brother Otto and sister Esther. She later worked at Stacker Telephone Co., Halliday, as a switchboard operator; later at the Patterson Hotel, Bismarck, then at Northwestern Bell as a switchboard supervisor. She also worked at Q&R Clinic as a switchboard operator and receptionist.

She married Raymond G. Retterath on July 17, 1951 and lived in Beulah while Raymond was owner/manager of the Farmers Union Co-Op Service Station. They moved to their farm at Stanton and in 1967 moved to Bismarck. She enjoyed private airplane trips with Raymond piloting, singing in the choir and caring for her family.

Ernestine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Raymond G. Retterath; second husband, Ernest W. Pederson; brothers and sisters, Dorothea (Theodore) Witt, Adeline (Albert A.) Bauer, Phillip (Anna C.) Frei, Freida (Albert) Weidner, Emelie (Herman) Weidner, Otto (Tillie) Frei, Erna (Daniel) Flemmer, William (Fran) Frei, Esther (Frederick) Wallender, Erwin (Betty) Frei and daughter-in-law, Sally (Jonathan) Retterath.

She is survived by her children, Jerome (Linda) Retterath, Joyce (Roy) Weiland, Juanita (Gerald M.) Bauer and Jonathan (friend Patty Fife) Retterath; grandchildren, Paul P. (AnnaLee) Whitman, Jamie (Niaz) Habib, Nathaniel (Ashley) Whitman, Joshua Whitman, Brian (Darla) Bauer and Jeremy (Alyssa Pribula) Retterath, 10 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

She will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck next to Raymond Retterath. Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur, Alabama, is handling arrangements. Memorials can be sent to Lutheran Hour Ministries of which she was an avid supporter. LHM.ORG or 800-944-3450


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Hello cousins Jerome, Joyce, Juanita and Jonathan. Thinking of you in your time of loss. A mother is with us always first in her lifetime, then forever in our memory. Sending our deepest sympathy. Rosalie & Hamid Nakhaie
Rosalie Nakhaie
Family
September 13, 2021
I am so sorry. I had heard your Mom had moved there just recently. I hope you had good days to share. this journey of life goes way too fast. Aunt Tina was such a lady. One of my sisters reminds me of her. God bless. It's hard to loose your parents. Always Lynnae Frei /Weidner
Lynnae Weidner
Family
September 13, 2021
Joyce so sad to see your Moms passing. Thinking of you and your family.
Julie Barth
September 13, 2021
Juanita,and family. I hope you remember my name. I visited with you and friends back in the early 70's. I would go to league stuff with you. Your mom was so sweet. You lived by Mandan Street I believe. I love in Bismarck now. Would love to reconnect. Prayers for you and your family.
Rose Oberlander Gitter
Friend
September 11, 2021
