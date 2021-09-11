Ernestine Frei Retterath Pederson

Ernestine (Tina) Pederson, age 93, of Bismarck, passed away Sept. 6, 2021 at home. She was born Nov. 22, 1927 in the stone family farmhouse, Defiance, North Dakota to Daniel and Emilie (Stohler) Frei, baptized Jan. 8, 1928 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Defiance with godparents, Mr. and Mrs. Anton Gegelman. Confirmation was July 19, 1939 by Pastor Bruss.

Mrs. Malloy gave her her first job singing at the movie theatre Saturday nights, sometimes with her brother Otto and sister Esther. She later worked at Stacker Telephone Co., Halliday, as a switchboard operator; later at the Patterson Hotel, Bismarck, then at Northwestern Bell as a switchboard supervisor. She also worked at Q&R Clinic as a switchboard operator and receptionist.

She married Raymond G. Retterath on July 17, 1951 and lived in Beulah while Raymond was owner/manager of the Farmers Union Co-Op Service Station. They moved to their farm at Stanton and in 1967 moved to Bismarck. She enjoyed private airplane trips with Raymond piloting, singing in the choir and caring for her family.

Ernestine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Raymond G. Retterath; second husband, Ernest W. Pederson; brothers and sisters, Dorothea (Theodore) Witt, Adeline (Albert A.) Bauer, Phillip (Anna C.) Frei, Freida (Albert) Weidner, Emelie (Herman) Weidner, Otto (Tillie) Frei, Erna (Daniel) Flemmer, William (Fran) Frei, Esther (Frederick) Wallender, Erwin (Betty) Frei and daughter-in-law, Sally (Jonathan) Retterath.

She is survived by her children, Jerome (Linda) Retterath, Joyce (Roy) Weiland, Juanita (Gerald M.) Bauer and Jonathan (friend Patty Fife) Retterath; grandchildren, Paul P. (AnnaLee) Whitman, Jamie (Niaz) Habib, Nathaniel (Ashley) Whitman, Joshua Whitman, Brian (Darla) Bauer and Jeremy (Alyssa Pribula) Retterath, 10 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

She will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck next to Raymond Retterath. Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur, Alabama, is handling arrangements. Memorials can be sent to Lutheran Hour Ministries of which she was an avid supporter. LHM.ORG or 800-944-3450