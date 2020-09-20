Erwin Kobs

Erwin Kobs, 91, Bismarck passed away Sept. 13, 2020 at Missouri Slope. Cremation has taken place, there will be no visitation. A private family service will be held with burial at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Erv was born July 10, 1929 in Youngtown to Richard and Hattie (Kukuk) Kobs. He was raised and educated in the New Salem area. He joined the Army in 1951, served in the Korean War and was discharged in 1954.

When he returned to North Dakota, he went to work for Capital Aviation in Bismarck. It was also in Bismarck at the airport café that he met Joan, the love of his life. They were married on Oct. 4, 1958. Erv joined the North Dakota Highway Patrol in 1957. He retired after 32 years of service as a state trooper and the department's pilot.

Erv was truly one of the good guys. He was always willing to lend a hand and was the rock of the family. He could repair or build just about anything, was a big John Deere tractor fan, enjoyed camping and snowmobiling and never ever lost his love of airplanes and flight.

What Erv loved most of all in this life though was his family and we are grateful for the love and support he gave us over the years.

Erv is survived by his daughter Connie Kobs, Bismarck; his daughter and son-in-law Karen and Bill Haas, Bismarck; his granddaughters and their husbands Kate and Matt Rothschiller, Dickinson; Kayla and Kyle Helfrich, Bismarck; two great-grandchildren Payton and Beckett Rothschiller; sister Elaine Holle, New Salem; sister Alice Kunkel, Fargo; brother and sister-in-law Robert and Vi Kobs, Sandy, Utah; brother Don and sister-in-law Pat Kobs, Menoken; brother-in-law Jim and Paige Buckeye, Montpelier; sister-in-law Jane and Jim Barnard, Fayetteville, Ga.; sister-in-law Marlys Buckey, Fountain Valley, Calif., many nieces and nephews and longtime friends he treasured; and granddog Ancho who always shared a treat or two or more with Grandpa.

He was preceded in death by his wife Joan; his mother and father; his sisters Delores Sturn and Ruth Martinez; his brothers-in-law Elmer Holle, Mathew Sturn, Reynold Kunkel and Leo Martinez; mother-in-law Emma and father-in-law Fred Buckey; brother-in-law Jerome Buckey; sister-in-law Meryl Buckeye; nephews Curtis Buckey and Dan Sturn; nieces Janet Lynn Kobs and Renae Raybourn.

Funeral arrangements are being made by DaWise Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.