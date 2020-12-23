Esther Bauer

Esther L. Bauer, 84 of New Salem, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 12, 2020 after many years of her courageous battle with cancer.

Esther was born on Jan. 3, 1936 the oldest of Daniel and Elsie Voegele's four daughters. She was raised on their farm in Mercer County. Esther married Lawrence J. Bauer on Nov. 26, 1953 and they farmed in the Blue Grass area of Oliver County. When Lawrence passed away on Sept. 27, 1983, she lived on the farm alone for three years and then moved to Beulah. In 2006, she relocated to New Salem until she went to Missouri Slope in October 2020. Esther was a true artist. She began painting in the mid-'70s. She received several awards over the years and had one of her paintings hang in North Dakota Governor Link's mansion. She loved the Badlands of North Dakota. Most of her paintings had the badlands in the background with some North Dakota wildlife, old farm buildings etc. She also visited her son's family in Louisiana quite often and would paint Louisiana scenery. Several of her paintings were sold from the Sunset Inn in New Salem.

She is survived by her son Barton and daughter in law, Misty Catalano-Bauer of Elgin, Texas and her daughter Eugenia Bauer, Bismarck.

Grandchild Jodi Bauer-Loup, her husband Matt and great-grandchildren Amelie and Matthew Barton of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Esther is also survived by her three sisters, Leona (Raymond) Mattheis, rural Hazen.

Arlene (Elmer) Schwarz, Washburn.

Alice (Hilmer) Neuberger, Junction City, Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Elsie Voegele: her husband Lawrence: and her brother-in-law, Hilmer Neuberger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association. A memorial service will be scheduled and announced in spring/summer 2021.