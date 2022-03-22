Menu
Esther Leno
1931 - 2022
Esther Leno

MENOKEN - Esther Leno, 90, Menoken, passed away March 18, 2022 at Augusta Place, Bismarck.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at English Lutheran Church, Tuttle, with Rev. Valerie Kinlan officiating. Burial will be at the Tuttle Cemetery.

Visitation time will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday March 25, 2022 at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Avenue, Bismarck. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Esther was born June 2, 1931 in Tuttle, ND, the daughter of George and Lydia (Lang) Munsch. She grew up on the family farm and attended Tuttle Public School. Esther married Willie Leno on March 3, 1949, in Steele and the couple farmed northwest of Tuttle. In 1974, they moved into Tuttle where Esther painted houses and worked as a cook in the Tuttle cafe and the Tuttle Public School. In 1993, Esther and Willie moved to Bismarck and in October 2020 she moved to Menoken. After falling and breaking her hip, she moved into Augusta Place in August 2021 and resided there until she passed away.

Esther enjoyed baking, cooking, listening to music, and going to the casino. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed visits from her nieces and nephews. She loved visiting with company and whether you were hungry or not, you were always offered food when you stopped by.

Esther is survived by one daughter, Karen Hamilton, Bismarck; one son, Wesley (Sherry), Menoken; three grandchildren, Michael Hamilton, Bismarck, Samantha Leno (Justin Butler), Mandan, and Kevin (Sara) Leno, Menoken; two great-grandchildren, Brooke and Weston Leno; one brother-in-law, Art Leno, San Antonio, TX; sisters-in-law, Sharon Dethloff, Coeur d'Alene, ID, Freda Jochim, Tacoma, WA; Linda Leno, Mandan, Doris Leno, Bismarck, Gwen Leno, Apple Valley, MN, former sister-in-law Gayle Bayer, Coeur D'Alene, ID, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents; her brothers, George Jr., Jon P. "Johnny", Edwin, Reuben, Donald; and her sisters, Alice Hahn, Margaret Munsch, Anna Fandrich.

The family would like to thank the staff of Augusta Place for their superior care during Esther's stay.

To share memories of Esther, view the service livestream and sign the online guestbook visit www.eastgatefuneral.com.


We are so sorry for your loss of Esther. We had the pleasure of meeting her a few times and she was a sweetheart. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of you.
Judy and Don Meidinger
Friend
March 23, 2022
Our deepest sympathies to the Leno family,at this time.Peace be with each one! Had many fine coffee visits at Ester's house over the years! Karen and I would enjoy going there for afternoon "chat time's"! Of course, enjoying any one of Esther's fine home baked goodies,of the day! Will miss you dearly,sweet lady! Linda and Joe Brockel ,Rapid City~~
Joe and Linda Brockel
March 22, 2022
