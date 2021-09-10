Ethan Points

Ethan Points, 18, Bismarck, passed away Sept. 7, 2021. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at Zion Lutheran Church, 413 E Ave D, Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website.

Visitation and prayer service will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Ethan was born Sept. 15, 2002 and was raised in Bismarck. If you knew Ethan, you knew he had a goofy side. He loved to pull pranks and make jokes, especially with his family. Ethan was an avid hunter and fisherman, spending most of his free time out in nature.

He graduated from Legacy High School this past spring and had just begun his freshman year at Bismarck State College. Ethan was planning to pursue a career in law enforcement. If you asked him what he was most looking forward to in his career, he was quick to tease that he would be pulling over his uncle, John, as his first act as a police officer.

He is survived by his parents, Carrie (Jeff) Gleich, Bismarck, and Joshua (Tammy) Points, Gillette, Wyo.; his siblings, Dreyson, Breyleigh, Devon and Logan; grandparents, Donny and Sandy and Linda and Mike; aunts and uncles, John (Chelsea), Rob (Michell), Jenny (Justin), Chrissy (Brian), Nicole (Billy), Megan (Evan), and Paige; and many loving cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Marty Points; great-grandparents, Robert Points and Margie Points, Charles Leach, Tony Gleich, and Joan and Ervin Schiermeister; uncles, Tom Gleich, Pat Gleich and Dennis Gleich; and cousin, Renae Points.

