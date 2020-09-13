Ethel Amy Thompson

On August 21, 2020, we lost a bright light and an angel on earth who brought joy to many. Ethel Amy (Haakenson) Thompson passed away in the early morning surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Ethel Amy (Haakenson) Thompson was born on April 27, 1936, in Minot, North Dakota, to Melvin and Esther Haakenson. She grew up on the family farm in tiny Maxbass, ND and attended school there. For her freshman and senior years of high school she attended Dakota Lutheran High School (where she met Larry). After graduating from high school, she attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN where she received her nursing degree. Ethel married Lawrence Thompson on June 3, 1959.

Ethel, along with her pastor husband, served in parishes in Medicine Lake, MT; Rudyard, MT; Camano Island, WA; Connell, WA; and Hazel Run, MN. They often sang together, and music was a gift they shared with many. After retiring, they lived in Darien, IL, & Arlington, WA, before Ethel got her wish to move back "home" to North Dakota.

Ethel's passion was serving. She made hundreds of quilts for Lutheran World Relief, and she made jeans quilts for her children, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. One year, on her birthday, she set a goal of making 150 quilts. Of course, she met (and exceeded) that goal with the help of her sister, Mary. She loved encouraging and reaching out to people, keeping a list of the hundreds of letters she sent.

Ethel is survived by her husband, Lawrence Thompson (Bismarck, ND), daughters; Rachel Thompson (Kim Searle), West Jordan, UT, and Lois (Carl) Grove (Everett, WA); Grandchildren: McKane (Makayla) & Ciara Searle, Clinton Grove; sister; Mary Haakenson and brothers John, Bob (Michal Ann), & Dan Haakenson, and sister-in-laws, Kathleen Kler & Linda Haakenson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Esther Haakenson and brothers, Teddy, Phil and Dave Haakenson.

Ethel's life motto was "Blessed to be a blessing!" In lieu of gifts, you can honor her memory by spreading kindness and joy. If you prefer a monetary donation, please consider one of Ethel's favorite service organizations: Heifer International, (https:/www.heifer.org/give/giving-in-honor.html), Lutheran World Relief, (https:wr.orgays-to-give),or any local charity.

Due to Covid19, a virtual memorial service will be held at a later time. A graveside service will be held in Maxbass, ND when it is safer to travel.

"The beauty of a life well-lived, never dies. It continues to embrace and inspire us." May memories of Ethel's joy, kindness, and love comfort you and provide inspiration to serve others.