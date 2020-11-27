Eugene Erhardt

Eugene Erhardt, 79, of Mandan, passed away November 16, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Todd Kreitinger as celebrant. Inurnment will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan. A live stream of the Mass will be available on the Weigel Funeral Home website on Eugene's obituary page.

Gene was born in Center, ND to Anton and Bertha (Rohl) Erhardt. They later moved to Flasher, ND where he attended country school and then graduated from Flasher Public High School in 1959. Gene then started farming with his dad until the drought of 1961. He then moved to Mandan, ND where he got a job at Dan's Supermarket until 1963.

Gene then met the love of his life, Rosie Gerhardt, and they married on September 7, 1963. They then moved to Lakeville, MN where he obtained a job at the Lakeville Creamery. After the passing of Gene's father in February of 1964, Gene and Rosie moved back to Flasher, ND to operate the family farm. In 1997, Gene retired and then moved to Mandan, ND.

Gene drove the Flasher Public School activity bus for about 25 years. He loved his time driving the bus and visiting with the staff and kids. He was also a member of the Flasher Knights of Columbus Club, Flasher Lions Club, served on Flasher Farmers Union Elevator Board, and the Flasher Public School Board, and a member of the North Dakota Marshall's Posse. He was also active in the development of the Louse Creek Golf Course.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rosie. Gene and Rosie were blessed with three children. Darrell (Mary) Erhardt, Flasher, ND, Molissa Erhardt, Mandan, ND, Brent (Sarah) Erhardt, Flasher, ND; seven grandchildren, Joy (Dallas) Hatzenbuhler, Toni (Justin) Knoll, Trevor Erhardt (special friend Sarah Schneider), Dallas, Owen, Olivia, and Sam Erhardt; seven great-grandchildren, Traetyn, Kashtyn, and Kingstyn Hatzenbuhler, Paige, Korra, Todd and Martin Knoll; and sister, Irene Elter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Bertha Erhardt; brothers, Lawrence and Clarence; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Val and Beatrice Gerhardt; brothers-in-law, Herb Elter, and Ken Gerhardt; sisters-in-law, Gladys Mumey, Vicky Gerhardt, and Ellen Gerhardt; and many relatives and special friends.

Gene's love in life was farming and ranching and raising hogs. He loved watching the crops grow and harvesting the fruits of his labor. Also, his horse, Koppy, who brought much joy to his life for 23 years.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with his family.