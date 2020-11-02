Eugene Fleck

Eugene Fleck Sr., 82, passed away October 28, 2020 at Villa Maria, Fargo ND.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Todd Kreidinger as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. A live stream of the Mass will be available on the Weigel Funeral Home website as well as on the Spirit of r45- Life Facebook page.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a private family Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. A live stream will be available of the Rosary/Parish Vigil on the Weigel Funeral Home website.

The family requests that all attending the visitation and/or Mass please wear masks and follow all social distancing guidelines.

Eugene was born September 10, 1938 in Solen, ND to George and Barbara (Beckler) Fleck the oldest of nine children. He was raised and educated in the Solen, St. Anthony area. He joined the Army in 1957 and was stationed at North Korea in the Artillery Unit. He was honorably discharged after two years of service and then joined the National Guard of ND where he served two years.

Eugene married Yvonne Kuntz on August 27, 1960 in Mandan, ND. They moved to California and had three children. In the 70s, they moved back to ND and started his own business. He operated Fleck and Son's Concrete for 40 years until he retired. Eugene was very well liked and respected by all. His greatest joy was spending time and holidays with his family.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Yvonne of 60 years; daughter, Lori Rader; sons, Bruce Fleck, Eugene Jr. (Patty) Fleck; grandchildren, Cory (Kari Rohrich) Rader, Valerie (Nick) McDowell, Justin (Jackie) Fleck, Sondra (Garner) Jones, Trever (Danielle) Fleck; great-grandchildren, Colby Tosseth, Lucas Fleck, Cash and Harper McDowell, Kambrii, Cooper and Caleb Fleck, Cora and Jade Fleck; sisters, Lucille (Jim) Hatzenbuhler, Helen (Ron) Mischel, Mary Schmidt, Lavonne Hatzenbuhler; brothers, George Fleck Jr., Kelly (Karen) Fleck; step sister, Geraldine (Ray) Haider; and many nieces and nephews.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Clem Fleck; grandson, Mitchel Rader; brothers, Richard and Donald.

A special thank you to Villa Maria, Fargo, for the wonderful care they gave our dad and to us while we were there for his last days, and Red River Valley Hospice.

A very special thank you to Kim Fletshock, his niece, who was so kind and sat with our dad until we got to Fargo.

