Eugene Gefroh
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dahlstrom Funeral Home - Wishek
15 S. 5th St.
Wishek, ND

Eugene Gefroh, 83, of Hague, passed away Sept. 29, 2021, with his family by his side. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg. Visitation will be held Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. with a rosary and prayer service at 5 p.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be held at St. Aloysius Cemetery, Hague. A livestream of Eugene's Funeral Service will be available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Service Facebook page.

Share memories and sign online guestbook at Dahlstrom Funeral Home of Wishek/Napoleon/Kulm entrusted with arrangements.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
ND
Oct
3
Prayer Service
5:00p.m.
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
ND
Oct
3
Rosary
5:00p.m.
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
ND
Oct
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Strasburg, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Dahlstrom Funeral Home - Wishek
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
