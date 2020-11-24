Eugene Gerhardt

Eugene (Gene) Gerhardt, 81, passed away at his home in Bismarck, ND on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00 AM on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck, ND with Fr. Mark Aune as celebrant. Inurnment will be at the Mandan Union Cemetery.

The Mass will be live streamed on the Weigel Funeral Home website under Gene's obituary. There will not be a visitation.

Eugene was the son of Jacob and Elizabeth (Kautzman) Gerhardt. He was born in Solen, ND. He attended school in a one room schoolhouse. He met and married the love of his life 61 years ago, Esther Friesz.

Gene was a truck driver and mechanic for many years before he retired. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He always took time for his family. He took great pride in his yard and garden.

Gene is survived by his wife of 61 years, Esther; one son, Elliott (Bonnie) Gerhardt of Bismarck, ND; two daughters, Eldora (David) Wangen of Anamoose, ND and Ellen (Joe) Passmore of Lakewood, CO; five grandchildren, Jaden Gerhardt, Rachel (Todd) Kriege, Sarah (Tony) Sommer, Kyle (Alissa) Wangen, and Nicole (Steven) Beagle; eight great-grandchildren, Carson, Zac, Lexi, Trevor, Carter, Emily, Nash and one on the way; one brother, Edwin (Pat) Gerhardt of Grand Forks, ND; sisters, Darlene (Dennis) Haider of Bismarck, ND, Dolores (Albert) Messer of Anaconda, MT, Marjorie (Bob) Knoll of Hacienda Heights, CA; and many nieces and nephews.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law; sisters, Burnetta Barth and Kathyrn Barth along with their spouses.

