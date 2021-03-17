Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eugene Hopfauf
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND

Eugene Hopfauf

Eugene Christopher Hopfauf, 81, Mandan, passed away March 9, 2021, at home. Memorial services will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at the Capital Christian Center with Pastor Dan Kent officiating. Friends and family will gather one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place.

Eugene was born Aug. 21, 1939, at Mandan, to Stanley and Anna (Doll) Hopfauf. He was raised and educated in Fallon and attended St. Peters & Paul. He married Eunice Randall, in Malone, Washington, Nov. 12, 1960. He worked as a cook in the Army for two years and in the Air Force reserve for a year, then he spent 13 years at Fiberboard Paper Products in Washington; 14 years raising heifers for the Pete DeVries Dairy; and 22 years working for his daughter and her husband, on their dairy, Destiny Dairy. Then when he retired, he worked part-time at Eide Chrysler.

His favorite thing was attending his church, Capital Christian Center. He was a cowboy at heart. Loved visiting, playing cards, especially pinochle and "The Stupid Game!" He loved to work and missed it every day after he retired. But most of all, he loved the Lord! And, of course, his grandkids and children!

He is survived by his wife, Eunice; daughter, Jessica (Ole) Johnson; two sons, Richard (Taunna) Hopfauf and Christopher (Val) Hopfauf; two brothers, Gerald (Betty) Hopfauf and Michael (Geris) Hopfauf; 17 grandchildren, Tom, Kaylee, Jacob, Kortney, Michaela, Ashley, Skyler, Noah, Levi, Seth, Luke, Landon, Cade, Peyton, Sammy, Russ, and Zack; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Loretta Hopfauf and Josie Hopfauf; numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Delores Muller; brother-in-law, Joe Muller; and three brothers, Thomas, Donald, and Robert Hopfauf.

Please sign his guestbook and share memories at www.dawiseperry.com. Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Capital Christian Center
ND
Apr
3
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Capital Christian Center
ND
Funeral services provided by:
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
So many good memories of when we were neighbors here in Sunnyside. Our condolences.....may you rest in knowing the peace and assurance of life everlasting in Christ.
Marinus (Meese) and Geri Smeenk
May 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you Eunice, Jessica, Rick and Chris. I love you guys and have a ton of fond memories of Gene. My heart, thoughts and prayers are with you all. Steven
Steven Aksamit
March 28, 2021
I love reading the messages from everyone, especially about how my Dad loved telling and making jokes. I take pride in continuing that legacy. Being raised by this magnificent man was incredibly fun due in part because of this. (Blueberries, Nacho Cheese, the Elk image on MT. Rainer, gate opener, & willing participant in many weird food concoctions & the list goes on and on) I hope that nobody takes this as an insult, but many people think they've got the greatest Dad on earth and in my Dad's case I truly believe HE is the one! He had the perfect mixture of,as mentioned, humor, lead-by-example-hard-worker, God fearing & loving Christian, a person that friends & neighbors could count on in any time of need, multi-talented handyman that could fix anything as well as being a leader of his family... Which, by the way, I will never be able to live up to the standard he set for being a truly great man, husband, Dad, papa & great grandpa, but it is my pleasure to continually strive to meet that standard knowing I will fail again and again but everyone around me will benefit from my trying to live up to his standard. From my perspective, you can measure how good of a Dad someone is by the way they treat their children...especially and specifically the way they treat their daughter. I've never seen anyone treat their daughter more perfectly than the way my Dad did my sister, Honey bee. I try very hard to do the same with my daughter. It sets the standard for the daughter what to look for when she eventually looks for her partner. When it became obvious that my Dad was about to pass, my siblings and I made our short notice trips up to visit with him one last time. Thank God for the miraculous visit we had! Somehow HE gave my Dad enough spirit inside of him to give us a completely normal visit with him. It seemed as if this man was not dying. I cannot thank the Lord enough for that amazing visit that we all had with him one last time! Thank you God, thank you Jesus & Praise the Lord!! Now you get to sing alongside the Lord and our favorite Pastor of all time from Orting Assembly of God... "Jesus... Jesus... Jeeesus, let all Heaven and Earth proclaim... Kings & Kingdoms may all pass away, but there's something about that name!" Love and miss you Dad but like you told all of us when we visited, this isn't goodbye, this is good night and we'll see you soon!
Rick Hopfauf
March 25, 2021
So much love for you both! Gene was such a kind human being. He loved the Lord and was not ashamed. I will miss his laugh and his silly jokes, he was "passionate" lol blueberries and all! Love you both so much
Karmen Becker
March 20, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family
Karen Dalton and family
March 19, 2021
Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family. Sorry we won´t be at the service but know we are thinking about your family. Hugs Jim and Lenore
Jim and Lenore Hopfauf
March 18, 2021
This man meant so much to me and I loved him like a brother. Though it´s been many years since I´ve seen him his spirit will live on. He was kind, loving with a great sense of humor. One time Hoppy heard that I had raised a pigeon when I was younger and wondered if I wanted one since he had a nest he needed to clear out of the barn. I, of course, agreed right away. Now it had been many years since I saw a squab so when I get the babies I wasn´t suspicious at all until I started feeding the hungry buggers. Their mouths wide open waiting to be freed. Hmm, I don´t remember this being the way I feed my squab. Bill came in and said," What are these starlings doing in here making all that racket?" Imagine my laughter when it hit me Hoppy had tricked me into taking those starlings off his hands. I did not keep them because those birds are pests. Makes me laugh too this day. Love you Eunice
Terri Henry (Webster)
March 18, 2021
I don´t think anyone ever met Hoppy that didn´t consider him a good friend. He always had a big smile, and he loved joking around. I remember during the time the endangered spotted owl shut down some logging sites, Hoppy brought a plastic owl and put it on the top of the church. Since he was the usher, he greeted everyone at the front and told them we may have to shut down services if the EPA sees what´s nesting on our steeple, then he pointed up to the "spotted owl" as proof. He got a lot of laughs from that owl. I wonder how he got it up there. Hoppy, you´re going to be missed. Rest In Peace.
Boni Webster
March 18, 2021
We will always have fond memories of Gene. Out best to his family .He was a great guy!
Clint and Myrna Weaver
March 18, 2021
Prayers of peace and healing from our family to yours.
Dena Erickson
March 18, 2021
My Condolences go out to the Hopfauf Family. Thoughts & Prayers coming your way.
Denise Renken
March 18, 2021
Gene always had a smile and we will miss his smile. Our prayers are with you, Eunice.
John and Laverne Whitaker
March 17, 2021
Our deepest sympathy with all of the family! Remember when he would come into JCPenneys and share his funny jokes!!
Dennis and Vicky Barnhardt
March 17, 2021
R.I.P. Eugene Enjoy cowboy heaven
Tom Hopfauf
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results