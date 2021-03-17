Eugene Hopfauf
Eugene Christopher Hopfauf, 81, Mandan, passed away March 9, 2021, at home. Memorial services will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at the Capital Christian Center with Pastor Dan Kent officiating. Friends and family will gather one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place.
Eugene was born Aug. 21, 1939, at Mandan, to Stanley and Anna (Doll) Hopfauf. He was raised and educated in Fallon and attended St. Peters & Paul. He married Eunice Randall, in Malone, Washington, Nov. 12, 1960. He worked as a cook in the Army for two years and in the Air Force reserve for a year, then he spent 13 years at Fiberboard Paper Products in Washington; 14 years raising heifers for the Pete DeVries Dairy; and 22 years working for his daughter and her husband, on their dairy, Destiny Dairy. Then when he retired, he worked part-time at Eide Chrysler.
His favorite thing was attending his church, Capital Christian Center. He was a cowboy at heart. Loved visiting, playing cards, especially pinochle and "The Stupid Game!" He loved to work and missed it every day after he retired. But most of all, he loved the Lord! And, of course, his grandkids and children!
He is survived by his wife, Eunice; daughter, Jessica (Ole) Johnson; two sons, Richard (Taunna) Hopfauf and Christopher (Val) Hopfauf; two brothers, Gerald (Betty) Hopfauf and Michael (Geris) Hopfauf; 17 grandchildren, Tom, Kaylee, Jacob, Kortney, Michaela, Ashley, Skyler, Noah, Levi, Seth, Luke, Landon, Cade, Peyton, Sammy, Russ, and Zack; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Loretta Hopfauf and Josie Hopfauf; numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Delores Muller; brother-in-law, Joe Muller; and three brothers, Thomas, Donald, and Robert Hopfauf.
