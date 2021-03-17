I love reading the messages from everyone, especially about how my Dad loved telling and making jokes. I take pride in continuing that legacy. Being raised by this magnificent man was incredibly fun due in part because of this. (Blueberries, Nacho Cheese, the Elk image on MT. Rainer, gate opener, & willing participant in many weird food concoctions & the list goes on and on) I hope that nobody takes this as an insult, but many people think they've got the greatest Dad on earth and in my Dad's case I truly believe HE is the one! He had the perfect mixture of,as mentioned, humor, lead-by-example-hard-worker, God fearing & loving Christian, a person that friends & neighbors could count on in any time of need, multi-talented handyman that could fix anything as well as being a leader of his family... Which, by the way, I will never be able to live up to the standard he set for being a truly great man, husband, Dad, papa & great grandpa, but it is my pleasure to continually strive to meet that standard knowing I will fail again and again but everyone around me will benefit from my trying to live up to his standard. From my perspective, you can measure how good of a Dad someone is by the way they treat their children...especially and specifically the way they treat their daughter. I've never seen anyone treat their daughter more perfectly than the way my Dad did my sister, Honey bee. I try very hard to do the same with my daughter. It sets the standard for the daughter what to look for when she eventually looks for her partner. When it became obvious that my Dad was about to pass, my siblings and I made our short notice trips up to visit with him one last time. Thank God for the miraculous visit we had! Somehow HE gave my Dad enough spirit inside of him to give us a completely normal visit with him. It seemed as if this man was not dying. I cannot thank the Lord enough for that amazing visit that we all had with him one last time! Thank you God, thank you Jesus & Praise the Lord!! Now you get to sing alongside the Lord and our favorite Pastor of all time from Orting Assembly of God... "Jesus... Jesus... Jeeesus, let all Heaven and Earth proclaim... Kings & Kingdoms may all pass away, but there's something about that name!" Love and miss you Dad but like you told all of us when we visited, this isn't goodbye, this is good night and we'll see you soon!

Rick Hopfauf March 25, 2021