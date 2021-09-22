Eula Iverson

Eula Lorraine Iverson, 90, of Mandan, formerly of New Rockford, passed away Sept. 18, 2021, at CHI St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Mandan United Methodist Church, Mandan with Pastor Bruce Adams as officiant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m.

Eula Lorraine McKenna was born June 1, 1931, in Buffalo, Wyo. to Ross and Elise (Mayor) McKenna. Eula attended elementary school and graduated from high school in Kaycee, Wyo.

Eula was united in marriage to Roderick (Rod) Iverson on June 24, 1950, in Buffalo, Wyo. They primarily lived in the rural Kaycee, Wyo. area, moved to Billy Creek, Wyo. in 1958 when Rod became employed by MDU, to Devils Lake in 1970, and then to New Rockford in 1975. Eula moved to Mandan in 2015.

Eula was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Her primary career was a homemaker until her children were grown. She then was a bookkeeper at Sears and Roebuck in Devils Lake. After moving to New Rockford she was employed at New Rockford Clinic, Chevrolet Oldsmobile Dealership, and Eddy County.

Eula was a member of Mandan United Methodist Church. She was an avid volunteer for many organizations including 4H (Leader) in Billy Creek, Wyo., The United Methodist Church (Treasurer), United Methodist Women, Senior Meals & Services (volunteer and board member), and as an EMT for the Community Ambulance Service, all in New Rockford. She was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a member of the Eddy County Human Rights Committee.

Above all she loved spending time with family. She was a very talented seamstress and tailor, designing and sewing everything from wedding gowns to upholstery. She was a member of the New Rockford Quilting Club, creating hundreds of quilts enjoyed by many. She loved traveling, gardening, reading, card clubs, dancing, and square dancing.

Eula is survived by her children, Carla (Terry) Forde, Mandan, Gary (Mary Ann) Iverson, Hattiesburg, Miss.; son-in-law, John A McLaurin, Devils Lake; grandchildren, John R (Laura) McLaurin, Devils Lake, Travis (Jill) McLaurin, Fargo, Amie Forde, Mandan, Shawn (Natalie) Forde, Bismarck, Missy (Travis) Abrahamson, Devils Lake, Amber (Chris) Williams, Petal, Miss., Andrea Forde (Eric Helbling), Mandan, Jennifer (Zach) Shemper, Jackson, Miss., Brandon (Meg) Forde, Fargo; 24 Great Grandchildren; three Great-Great Grandchildren; special nephews, Paul (Sue) McKenna, Winnett, Mont., Lloyd (Meryl) McKenna, Lewistown, Mont.

Eula was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Elise McKenna; husband, Roderick (Rod) Iverson; brother, Robert "Bob" (Mae) McKenna; daughter, Carol McLaurin; grandson, Dustin Iverson.

The family suggests memorials be directed to Mandan United Methodist Church, N.D. Veterans Cemetery, McKenna Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund (www.wycf.org), or a charity of your choice in Eula's name.

