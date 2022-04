Eunice J. Klempel, 95, Perham, formerly of Bismarck, passed away Dec. 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Jan. 13, at Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave, Bismarck. Visitation will be held an hour prior at church.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Further arrangements are pending with Eastgate Funeral Service.