Eunice Schneider

Heaven gained another angel Dec. 12, 2020. Eunice Irene (Bartels) Schneider went to heaven after a courageous battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place. Memorial Service is 1:30 Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Parkway Funeral Service. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 at Parkway Funeral Service 2330 Tyler Parkway with a family prayer service at 7. Burial will take place at the Veterans Cemetery. All of the services will be live streamed on the funeral home website.

Eunice was born May 15, 1942 to Abraham ""Abe"" and Olive (Ryam) Bartels. She was raised on the farm south of Mott, prior to moving to Haynes. Eunice attended school at the Haynes School. In October 1957, she met the love of her life, Harry Schneider, and the two were married in June of 1959. They lived in Mott until 1961, when Harry's Guard unit was activated, moving them to Fort Riley, Kansas. They returned to Mott, staying until 1965, at which time they moved to Hettinger and eventually to Bismarck in 1972.

Eunice was an active Sunday school teacher and deacon at Hettinger's First Lutheran Church. She was an avid bowler and eventually worked at Midway Lanes for 17 years. Eunice was on the local and state level Youth Bowling Association boards. As a youth bowling coach, she dedicated herself to the youth for 19 years. Eunice was the Bismarck-Mandan Women's Bowling Association's president for 14 years, playing a huge part in bringing the 1989 Women's National Bowling Tournament to Bismarck-Mandan. She participated in 25+ National Bowling Tournaments, received the ""Marion Army"" Award and was inducted into the North Dakota Women's Bowling Association and Bismarck-Mandan Women's Bowling Association Halls of Fame, as a Superior Performance inductee.

For the past 24 years, Eunice and Harry enjoyed spending the winter months in Arizona.

Eunice is survived by her loving husband of 61.5 years, Harry; two children, daughter, Irene Merck, and son, Jeff (Diane) Schneider, both of Bismarck; five grandchildren, Lawrance (Destiny) Merck, Pillager, Minn., Melissa (Greg) Roehrich, Linton, Lori (Ethan Nelson) Merck, Gene Merck, Jason Schneider, all of Bismarck; ten great-grandchildren, Gaige, Wyatt, Lawson, Isaac, Evan, Ledger, Logan, Easton, Everly and Larkin; brother, Arlin (Betty) Bartels; sisters, Joyce Wolff, Karen Clement and Sherril Bartels; brothers-in-law, Earl (Elaine) Schneider, Marlin (Delores) Schneider and Ervin (Donnavee) Schneider; sister-in-law, Mary Elise (Bill) McKay; and many nieces and nephews.

Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, Abraham and Olive Bartels; parents-in-law, Harvey and Zermill Schneider; two great-granddaughters, Clara and Scarlett; brothers, Alden ""Skip,"" John ""Bart"" and Francis Bartels; sisters, Alice Lee and Janice Barone; nephews, Lynn Lee and Bil Clement; and nieces, Bonnie Valley and Rhonda Bartels.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Bismarck Cancer Center and Sanford Oncology and Hospice Care for their passionate care and concern for our wife, mother and grandmother.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to either Bismarck Cancer Center or St. Jude's Children Hospital.

To share memories of Eunice and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.