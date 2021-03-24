Menu
Eva Kokkeler
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
THOMPSON FUNERAL HOME - Garrison
48 N.E. 3RD
Garrison, ND

Eva Kokkeler

Eva R. Kokkeler, 96, of Bismarck (formerly of Garrison) died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Edgewood Assisted Living on Dominion Facility in Bismarck where she had resided since January of 2019.

Eva was born July 9, 1924, the oldest daughter of Philip and Clementine (Weber) Ferderer. She was raised on the family farm and graduated from New Salem High School in 1944.

Eva was united in marriage to Raymond T. Kokkeler on Oct. 1, 1946, in the St. Pius Catholic Church in New Salem. They lived in New Salem until 1950 when they moved to Garrison so Ray could work on the construction of the Garrison Dam. Ray and Eva loved to dance and could be found many a Saturday night dancing the night away with their large group of friends. During her lifetime Eva worked at the Benedictine Living Center in the laundry until she retired.

Eva was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and St. Ann's Altar Society until her death.

She is survived by children: Linda Huettl, Vancouver, Wash, Carol (Lyle) Morast, Bismarck, Tim (Shirley) Kokkeler, Bismarck, Colleen Reinhardt, Garrison and Sue (Bruce) Schreiner, Garrison. Sister: Alice Henke, Des Moines Wash., in-laws: Iona Ferderer, Roseau, Minn., Bev Kokkeler, Bismarck, Joe and Betty Pfeiler, Bismarck, Irene and Urban Gratz, Mott, Matt and Josephine Erhardt, Center, Shirley Erhardt, Bismarck, Vivian Erhardt, Bismarck, Chris and Lucretia Silbernagel, Bismarck, and Casper and Linda Erhardt, Grand Forks. Eva had 27 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Eva was preceded in death by her husband Ray Kokkeler, grandson Jeremy Rustad, her parents Philip and Clementine (Weber) Ferderer, mother-in-law Mary (Kokkeler, Pfeiler) Erhardt, brothers: Pete (Ann), Joe (Clara), Leo (Geraldine), Bill, Ray (Mitsy) and Vern, sister Irene (Julius) Reimer and in-laws Keith Henke, William Kokkeler, Ted (Clemie) Kokkeler, John (Jean) Kokkeler, Clemens Kokkeler and Rose (Hank) Schlosser.

A rosary service will be held 7 p.m. Friday at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Garrison. Celebration of life service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Interment will be at the St. Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery following the funeral services.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Nicholas Catholic Church and one hour prior to the funeral services.

(Thompson Funeral Home)


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Garrison, ND
Mar
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
235 2nd St. NE, Garrison, ND
Mar
26
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
235 2nd St. NE, Garrison, ND
Mar
26
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Garrison, ND
Mar
27
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Garrison, ND
Mar
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
235 2nd St. NE, Garrison, ND
Mar
27
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Garrison, ND
Funeral services provided by:
THOMPSON FUNERAL HOME - Garrison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will cherish Eva in my heart. I still have a great cook book she gave me years ago. So sorry for your loss. Keep her in in your memories always.
Linda FAIRBAIRN
Other
March 18, 2022
So sorry for your loss Kokkeler family.
Gerald and Alice Zeiszler
March 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss Kokkeler family. Hugs and prayers.
Joan Roberts
March 25, 2021
We are so very very sorry for your loss sending prayers and hugs
MaryAnn Rustan- Maggie Jordan
March 24, 2021
Our condolences to the Kokkeler family. We will miss Eva tremendously and will cherish the wonderful memories.
Terry, Beverly, Dave, Nadine, Cindy, Steve, Randy Ferderer
Family
March 24, 2021
Peter Ferderer Family
March 24, 2021
To the Kokkeler family, my prayers are with you during this sad time. May you find peace, knowing God has received another Angel!
Linda Fairbairn(Merkel)
March 24, 2021
