Eva Kokkeler

Eva R. Kokkeler, 96, of Bismarck (formerly of Garrison) died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Edgewood Assisted Living on Dominion Facility in Bismarck where she had resided since January of 2019.

Eva was born July 9, 1924, the oldest daughter of Philip and Clementine (Weber) Ferderer. She was raised on the family farm and graduated from New Salem High School in 1944.

Eva was united in marriage to Raymond T. Kokkeler on Oct. 1, 1946, in the St. Pius Catholic Church in New Salem. They lived in New Salem until 1950 when they moved to Garrison so Ray could work on the construction of the Garrison Dam. Ray and Eva loved to dance and could be found many a Saturday night dancing the night away with their large group of friends. During her lifetime Eva worked at the Benedictine Living Center in the laundry until she retired.

Eva was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and St. Ann's Altar Society until her death.

She is survived by children: Linda Huettl, Vancouver, Wash, Carol (Lyle) Morast, Bismarck, Tim (Shirley) Kokkeler, Bismarck, Colleen Reinhardt, Garrison and Sue (Bruce) Schreiner, Garrison. Sister: Alice Henke, Des Moines Wash., in-laws: Iona Ferderer, Roseau, Minn., Bev Kokkeler, Bismarck, Joe and Betty Pfeiler, Bismarck, Irene and Urban Gratz, Mott, Matt and Josephine Erhardt, Center, Shirley Erhardt, Bismarck, Vivian Erhardt, Bismarck, Chris and Lucretia Silbernagel, Bismarck, and Casper and Linda Erhardt, Grand Forks. Eva had 27 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Eva was preceded in death by her husband Ray Kokkeler, grandson Jeremy Rustad, her parents Philip and Clementine (Weber) Ferderer, mother-in-law Mary (Kokkeler, Pfeiler) Erhardt, brothers: Pete (Ann), Joe (Clara), Leo (Geraldine), Bill, Ray (Mitsy) and Vern, sister Irene (Julius) Reimer and in-laws Keith Henke, William Kokkeler, Ted (Clemie) Kokkeler, John (Jean) Kokkeler, Clemens Kokkeler and Rose (Hank) Schlosser.

A rosary service will be held 7 p.m. Friday at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Garrison. Celebration of life service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Interment will be at the St. Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery following the funeral services.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Nicholas Catholic Church and one hour prior to the funeral services.

(Thompson Funeral Home)