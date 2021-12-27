Eva Nudell

Eva Nudell, beloved daughter, sister, mother, defender from playground bullies, and Christmas cookie extraordinaire, passed away peacefully in her sleep Dec. 21, 2021 due to complications from diabetes.

Eva was born Jan. 24, 1975, in Fargo to Keith and Barb Nudell. She grew up in Harwood and attended West Fargo schools graduating in 1993. After high school, she attended Valley City State University. In 2000 she was blessed with the arrival of her son, Mason. She worked various jobs in Jamestown, before settling in Bismarck where she was again blessed with the arrival of her daughter, Maggie. She then moved to Carson where she worked attending bees. Eva soon discovered the bee was her soul animal and enjoyed caring for them and the beauty of nature.

In 2019 she found a new calling in life. She moved to Lake Ashtabula to assist her mother in the care of her father, Keith. The special bond between daughter and father helped Keith maintain his health and quality of life.

Eva enjoyed the outdoors and sitting in the warmth of the sun. She loved baking and her Christmas cookies and knoephla soup were legendary. Eva most of all loved spending her time with her children attending various events such as football and volleyball games, and dance competitions.

Eva had many struggles and life was not always kind to her, but she never stopped fighting. The last two years of her life she spent with her family. She finally felt at home and was living the life she wanted to live. She will be dearly missed by all.

Eva is survived by her son Mason Smith, Jamestown; daughter Maggie Sease, Bismarck; parents Keith and Barb Nudell, Luverne; sister Katie Tomlinson, Camp Hill, Pa.; brothers David McMullen, Ventura, Calif., Brad Nudell, Harwood and Andy Nudell, Kindred. Eva is also survived by her friend, Chris Sanders, West Fargo.

A Celebration of Life for Eva will be held at a later date.

West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center

westfuneralhome.com