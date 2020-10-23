Menu
Evan Grove

Evan Lee Grove, 14, Bismarck, died Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Bismarck.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Avenue, Bismarck.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, where a prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.

For those unable to attend, the prayer and funeral service will be livestreamed on the Parkway website. Due to COVID-19, attendance will be monitored to stay within local recommendations.

To view the full obituary, sign the guestbook, share memories, and watch the livestream, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
