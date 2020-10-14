Evan Marchand

Evan Marchand, 52, of Bismarck, passed away Oct. 11, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck.

A private funeral service for family will be held at Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Evan Duane Marchand was born Dec. 24, 1967, to Francis and Yvonne (Casavant) Marchand in Newberg where he was raised and educated. Following his graduation from Newberg High School, he went to Minot State College where he majored in business management. After college he and his brother Donald moved to Arizona where he started work. This is where he met Stacey, and together they had Tyler Marchand.

Later, he met his wife, Nancy Hernandez and together they had Alexis and Evan Jr. In 2005, Evan moved his family to Bismarck where he later bought North Dakota Lawn Sprinkling. He loved his work and was always a hard worker.

When he was not working, you could find him watching Fox News or the Dallas Cowboys. He also always liked a good fishing adventure. Spending time with family was the highlight of his life, especially his children and his mom. He was looking forward to meeting Tyler and Lyndsay's baby to be born in December, his first and only granddaughter, Parker. His joyful laughter, funny sense of humor, and sarcastic jokes will be dearly missed by all.

Evan will be deeply missed by his children, Tyler (Lyndsay) Marchand, Alexis Marchand, and EJ Marchand; future granddaughter, Parker; mother, Yvonne Marchand; siblings, Donald Marchand, Pam Marchand, and Carolyn (Rod) Kittleson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Marchand; sister, Shana Steele; and father-in-law, Frank Hernandez.

For those wishing to sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.