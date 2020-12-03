Menu
Evelyn Gerving

Evelyn Gerving, 91, Bismarck, passed away on Nov. 29, 2020 of natural causes. A private funeral service will be held. A service livestream will be available 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4 on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Evelyn was born May 30, 1929, in Glen Ullin, the daughter of Jack and Monica (Hertz) Schaaf.

She married Bennie Gerving on June 7, 1948. They made their home on a farm near Glen Ullin. To this union, 10 children were born. After 30 years of farming, they retired and moved to Bismarck.

Evelyn enjoyed crocheting, word puzzles, knitting and playing pinochle. She loved to bargain shop and give her finds away to those she loved.

She is survived by her children, Loreli (Ron) Dykema, LaVerne (Jerry) Ripplinger, DuWayne (Beverly) Gerving, Lola (Tom) Tomek, Lucy (Roger) Friesz, Louise (Clark) Wetzel, Lanette (David) Hellman and LeeAnn (Jim) Thiel; 23 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie; sons, David and Donald; and two grandchildren, Pam and Zachery.

To share memories of Evelyn and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Service
10:30a.m.
Live streamed on the funeral home's website
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
