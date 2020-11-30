Evelyn Schlosser

Evelyn Schlosser, 104, passed away on Nov. 28, 2020 at St. Vincent's, Bismarck. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck.

A prayer service will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Evelyn R. Schlosser was born April 13, 1916 in Braddock to Peter and Theodora (Dietlein) Schlosser.

She was raised and educated in Braddock. Evelyn graduated in 1934 from St Mary's High School in Bismarck and received a Secretarial Certificate from Capitol Commercial College as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree from George Washington University, Washington, D.C.

Evelyn worked in Civil Service in Washington, D.C. She later moved to Bismarck in 1995 and resided at Marillac Manor, Edgewood Vista and later St. Vincent's. Evelyn was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Kerley; five grandchildren, Laura, Linda, Bart, Frank and Kristi; ten great-grandchildren, all of Texas; six nieces, Rosalie Rambough, Marilyn Schlosser, Charlene Schlosser-Groth, Francine Johnson, all of North Dakota, Roberta Sides, Texas, and Patricia Owens, Missouri; and a nephew, Robert Emerson, Colorado; and 20 great-grandnephews and nieces.

To share memories of Evelyn and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.