Liturgy of the Word for Evelyn Volesky, 86, of Bismarck, formerly of Dickinson, will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson with Msgr. Thomas Richter celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery.

Visitation for Evelyn will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Stevenson Funeral Home with a rosary taking place at 6 p.m.

Evelyn passed away Sept. 3, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center, Bismarck.

Evelyn was born June 19, 1935 in Dickinson to Steve and Molly (Kadrmas) Kudrna. She attended various country schools and later graduated from Dickinson High School. On June 14, 1954, she married Benjamin Volesky at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Hradec. The couple was blessed with five children. They lived in Dickinson and Moses Lake, Washington before settling in Billings County. In 1972 they bought their farm near New Hradec and made their home there until 2015.

Evelyn worked beside her husband, Ben, on the family farm. She was an avid seamstress, gardener and canner to provide for her family. She sewed many clothes for her children and was a member of the homemakers for many years. Evelyn owned a ceramic business when they lived on the farm.

Evelyn loved spending time with family, watching wrestling, shopping and going on little adventures. She was known for her creativity in her passions – especially sewing, crocheting, embroidering, and quilting.

Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Rosalyn (Brian) McDermott of Doniphan, Neb., Judy (Ken) Berg of Lincoln, ND and Denys (Doug) Schwartz of Bismarck; daughter-in-law, Barb Volesky of Fergus Falls, Minn.; grandchildren, Ben, Brandon, Kate, Kallie, Corey, Shana, Kodi, Kelsey, Jared, Danielle, Isaac, Calvin, Kaylynn, Chassey, and Rodney; 17 great-grandchildren, sister Verna Chorne; and brothers, Andrew Kudrna and Glenn Kudrna.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Benjamin Volesky; sons, Calvin and Todd Volesky; grandson, Cameron Volesky; and great-granddaughter, Margaret McDermott; and brothers, Donald and Edward Kudrna.

