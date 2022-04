Everett Holweg

Everett Holweg of Hazelton, passed away Oct. 6, 2021 at the age of 85.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck. A livestream of the service will be on Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory's Facebook Page.

