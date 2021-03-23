Menu
Everett Schmeichel
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home
224 6th Street
Wahpeton, ND

Everett Schmeichel

Everett A. Schmeichel, 80, passed away early Sunday morning, Feb. 14, 2021, in the care of the Wahpeton Leach Home. Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 28 followed by his 4 p.m. memorial service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Pastor Erika Buller will officiate the service. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in honor of Everett.

Everett August Schmeichel was born April 19, 1940, in Wahpeton to August and Violet (Hammond) Schmeichel. He grew up there and graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1958. His extensive college degrees were from North Dakota College of Science, University of North Dakota, Colorado University, and Middlebury College, Vermont. Everett taught English, Spanish, French, and German in Bismarck, Grafton, Casselton, and Wheaton. He was also librarian at Bismarck Junior College and an accountant in Wahpeton.

Everett's extensive interests were literature, fine arts, and art glass. He loved baking cookies, spending time with neighbors and college friends, shopping at his favorite store, Hallmark in Wahpeton, and enjoying holidays with family. He rarely missed a family event. Everett was a very giving person that will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

He is survived by his first cousins, Jim (Joyce) Hammond, Janice (Gerald) Quam, Frances (Roland) Woodbury, Vicky (Gregg) Seger, David (Andrea) Hammond, and Vern (Dawn) Hammond; many second, third, and fourth cousins that he has always remembered; his neighbor Alice Schlotfeldt; along with many other loving neighbors and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents August and Violet Hammond; first cousin, Herbert (Barbara) Dinger, and several aunts and uncles.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home
Wahpeton, ND
Mar
28
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home
Wahpeton, ND
