Faye Krumwiede

Faye (Ziegenhagel) Krumwiede, passed away at the age of 70, Nov. 3, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center, due to complications brought on by COVID-19.

Faye was born at St. Alexius in Bismarck on Sept. 9, 1950 to parents Walter and Florence Ziegenhagel. She was raised on the family farm just outside of Wishek and graduated from Wishek High in 1968. After graduation she attended both Jamestown College and Valley City State to study elementary education and music. For a short time after college she taught school, but changed careers and entered the banking industry, she continued her profession in banking and finally retired as the V.P. of Ag Lending for Union State Bank in Hazen.

Faye never lost her love for music; she was an accomplished pianist who on Sundays could be found leading our church in song with her husband of 42 years, David Krumwiede. Dave and Faye became a popular duo on the wedding circuit and could be found harmonizing together at many weddings across North Dakota. While they were raising their children, she could be found at sporting and musical events all over N.D. and the surrounding states. Faye was passionate about service to her community. She sat on many boards and held multiple positions with the ND Bankers Association, City Council, Sakakawea Medical Center, Bismarck chapter of PEO International (Women Helping Women), and the public libraries in Riverdale and Hazen. One of her proudest memories in business was when she was named the Mercer County Honoree for Outstanding Agriculturalists at the NDSU Harvest Bowl.

Late in life she found a love for Tai Chi! After retirement Faye enjoyed traveling to Arizona, reading, golfing, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren (Mykah, Johnathan, Elliot, Archer and Owen). "Grammy" as she was referred to, took great pride in being a grandmother. All the grandkids looked forward to Grammy's magic bag of goodies. Faye did not exactly stay 100% retired, she consulted for a time and over the last handful of years she had worked part time as the financial manager for Weinand Farms. Although she could not quite give up on her career, her most cherished title was Grammy.

Faye is survived by her husband Dave, sons Brett (and wife Ida), Michael (and wife Stacy), and five grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Fern Gimenez and family, and many friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Florence, and brother Wayne Ziegenhagel.

She was a faithful servant of God and had a strong foundation of faith. We know our world is no match for the beauty she has now. We know God has received her and welcomed her into his heavenly home and she is free from the pains of this earth and this awful virus.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you take some time to read to a child, share a bottle of wine with a friend, cook for a loved one or plant a plant in your garden in her honor. If you feel compelled to donate, we would be honored if you would donate to one of the organizations of which she was passionate about.

A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Nov. 20 at Ascension Church, Bismarck. The service will be livestreamed; visit the funeral home's website, link below, for more information.

Seating will be on a first come first serve basis, masks will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. A private family burial will be held at the ND Veterans Cemetery following the service. A celebration of life befitting of this remarkable woman will be held at a later date, when it is safe.

Go to www.eastgatefuneral.com to share memories of Faye and sign the online guestbook.