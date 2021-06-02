Florence Berger

Funeral services for Florence G. (FloJo) (Renner) Berger, 91, of Dickinson will be 11 a.m. MST Thursday June 3, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Belfield, with Rev. Shane Campbell celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery, Belfield.

Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson with rosary held at 6 p.m.

Florence passed away peacefully May 29, 2021 at St. Benedict's Health Center, Dickinson.

Florence G. Berger, a daughter of Christ and Anna (Hoerner) Renner was born April 20, 1930 in Glen Ullin. She lived south of Glen Ullin and then Leith.

On Oct. 4, 1948, she married the love of her life, Paul F. Berger at Glen Ullin. Following their marriage they farmed south of Hebron for 12 years. In 1960, they moved to New Leipzig and in 1961 they moved to Belfield. Florence worked as a waitress for Pete's Cafe and then Hugelen's Truck Stop before going onto The Gold Seal/TRMF where she worked until retirement. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters. Florence loved to play cards, crochet, and paint. What she loved most was spending time with family and watching her grandchildren.

She is survived by her nine children, Leroy (Alice) Berger of Belfield, Betty (Francis) Froehlich of Dundas, Minn., Paulette (Frank) Schaff of Belfield, Paul Berger of Baker, Mont., Kathy Schaff of Belfield, Sandi (Bob) Dennis of Bismarck, Janet Hecker of Dickinson, Kevin (Marquel) Berger and Steve (Karly) Berger of Bismarck; 28 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Martha Marquart of Belfield and sisters-in-law Florence Berger, of Dickinson and Agnes Renner of Rapid City; brother Mike Renner of Dickinson, and special friend Juanita Odenbaugh.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents Christ and Ann, stepfather, Pete Smith; grandson Dylan; daughter-in-law Beth Berger; and sons-in-law Dale Schaff and Clayton Hecker; her parents; two sister Elaine Renner and Anne Hoerner; three brothers Leo, Joe, and Jake Renner.

Special thank you to Dr. Brian O'Hara and the staff at St. Benedict's Health Center for the care they provided.

