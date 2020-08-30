Florence Campagna

Florence M. Campagna, 86, died peacefully in her sleep Friday, August 14, 2020 at Heritage Hills in Oceanside, CA.

Florence was born July 8, 1934 in Richardton, ND to John A. and Elizabeth (Brittner) Forster. She was raised and educated in Richardton, ND.

Florence married John B. Campagna July 25, 1959 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bismarck, ND. She worked for the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for thirteen years, but was a homemaker for most of her life, raising her three children. After more than 54 years of marriage, John passed away on November 4, 2013.

Florence is survived by her three children; Connie (Gary) Grow, Carlsbad, CA; Mitchell (Bodie) Campagna, San Diego, CA; and Patrick (Marsha) Campagna, Bloomington, MN; her seven grandchildren; Scott Strong, Carlsbad, CA; Garrett Strong, Alisa Viejo, CA; Maile Grow, Kauai, HA; Dakota Campagna, San Diego, CA; Colton Campagna, San Diego, CA; Justin Campagna, Phoenix, AZ; Chelsea Campagna, Bloomington, MN; and three great grandchildren.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and four sisters. She leaves behind a brother, Francis (Lavina) Forster, Bismarck, ND and a sister, Grace Kearns, Augusta, GA.

Florence's family is respecting her wishes for no prayer or funeral service. Donations may be made in her name to support the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.