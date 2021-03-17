Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Florence Dougherty
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

Florence Dougherty

Florence Ann Dougherty died Feb. 26, 2021 at Diversicare of Claiborne, New Tazewell, Tennessee. Florence was born May 22, 1938 in Almont, North Dakota, the fourteenth of fifteen children born to Katherina (Ermantraut) and Marcus Fitterer.

Florence Dougherty was many things; wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend. She was a widow and single mother to three who was very involved with her three granddaughters. She had 14 brothers and sisters. Florence was a matriarch to her family. She was also a registered nurse who worked in the pediatric floor of St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck for many years, who refused to retire and always wanted to help when she could. She was a devout Catholic woman whose stubbornness, independence and downright spunk never ceased to amaze and amuse those around her. She was an avid card player and quilter. Her quilted works of art and original designs should hang in a gallery but instead were placed lovingly on the beds and walls of her family and friends. She was an inspiration to those who knew her and a treasure to those who loved her. She was a fighter who never quit in her battle against Alzheimer's disease which robbed her of the wit, humor and strength we loved so much. Florence was so many things, but most importantly she was an inspiration to so many around her. She passed peacefully surrounded by family that loved her. Her memory will be cherished dearly by those who knew her.

Florence is survived by her three children, Richard (Caroline) Dougherty, Brewer, Maine, Kathy Zimprich, Tazewell, Tenn., and Colleen Dougherty, Bismarck. Grandchildren Jennifer Dougherty, Norway, Shannon Dougherty, Warren, Mich., and Kelly Zimprich, Knoxville, Tenn. Brother Marc (Linda) Fitterer, Richland, Wash. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Florence was preceded in death by her mother Katherina (Ermantraut) and father Marcus Fitterer. Husband Eugene William Dougherty. Brothers and sisters Alphonse Fitterer, Sylvester

Fitterer, Marion Stanton, Philomena (Minnie) Krous, Magdalena (Maggie) Felton, Sr. Rita (Rose) Fitterer, Elizabeth (Betty) Reisenaur, Catherine Heck, Anastasia Fitterer, Joseph Fitterer, Sr. Damian (Anna) Fitterer, Regina (Reggie) Samek, Eva Wheeler.

A small private service will be held for family only and a larger service and burial at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association in Florence's name at alz.org or Alzheimer's Association 225 N Michigan Ave FL17, Chicago IL 60601.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Florence was one of my all time favorite clients. It makes me sad that she suffered for so long. Acts 24:15. It will be great to see her again when all is new. Job 33:25 Hello Kathy
Lawn guy David
March 19, 2021
Richard, Kathy, and Colleen So sorry to hear of your Mother´s passing. I have lots of good memories of her in our neighborhood activities, Our Craft Club, quilting and much more. May she Rest In Peace and God bless you all.
Edith Barth
March 18, 2021
Shannon, Sending you blessings of prayer and love for the loss of your grandmother. I remember visiting her when you worked at Xl Homes and all the beautiful quilts she made. I cherish the one I have from her. May you find peace knowing she is in her heavenly home.
Corinne Welder
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results