Florence Skytland, 93, Bismarck, died Jan. 9, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Bismarck. Services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N. Fourth St., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Eastgate Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Florence was born Feb. 8, 1928, in New Salem, the son of Charles and Norma (Burgdorf) Borchelt. She was raised on the family farm two miles West of New Salem and graduated in 1946 from New Salem High School. Later Florence received a business degree from Bismarck Capital Community College in 1947.

On Nov. 18, 1967, Florence married Juel Skytland in Bismarck. The couple had one son, Michael and one daughter, Marlys.

From 1947-1969, Florence worked as a bookkeeper and state records keeper in the State Treasurer's Office at the State Capitol building in Bismarck. She spent the following years as a homemaker and salesperson for Vanda Beauty Counselor Cosmetics.

She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, watercolor painting, making gingerbread houses, and cooking. Florence was a member of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority and the Sons of Norway. Florence volunteered at the Senior Center from January of 1990 to September of 2012. Juel and Florence won the Ma Werner award for volunteers in February of 2010.

Florence is survived by her daughter, Marlys (Todd) Matthiesen; son, Michael Skytland; and two grandchildren, Brett Matthiesen and Trinity Matthiesen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Victor and Martin.

