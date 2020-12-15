Floyd Braun

Floyd Harold Braun passed away peacefully at home with family on Dec. 1, 2020, after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer.

Floyd was born on Jan. 10, 1945, in Bismarck to John and Ella Braun. He was an excellent student, musician, and athlete, making first chair trombone and All-West quarterback in high school. Floyd moved to California for college, and majored in mathematics at Cal State Long Beach. He subsequently worked as a computer programmer and data scientist in the aerospace industry and then as a freelance computer contractor with brief stints as an insurance salesman and high school teacher.

Floyd met the love of his life, Linda Perez, while working at Autonetics. They married on April 8, 1969, and shortly after moved overseas to Belgium where they had their first child. In 1971, they returned to the States, raising their family in Placentia, California. Floyd was a dedicated spouse, a loving father, and a devout Catholic. He was known for his humility, resilience, work ethic and wit.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Braun.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Braun; his sisters Ella Johannes and Betty Othmer; his children, Eric Braun, Michelle Sommargren, and Scott Braun; and his five grandchildren, Alexander and Conrad Braun, Lukas and Karl Sommargren, and Warren Braun.

Floyd was laid to rest at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Orange, California, after a private graveside ceremony for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to California Hospice & Palliative Care Association (www.calhospice.org).