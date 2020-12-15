Menu
Floyd Braun
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
McAulay and Wallace Mortuary - Fullerton - Fullerton
902 N. Harbor Blvd.
Fullerton, CA

Floyd Braun

Floyd Harold Braun passed away peacefully at home with family on Dec. 1, 2020, after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer.

Floyd was born on Jan. 10, 1945, in Bismarck to John and Ella Braun. He was an excellent student, musician, and athlete, making first chair trombone and All-West quarterback in high school. Floyd moved to California for college, and majored in mathematics at Cal State Long Beach. He subsequently worked as a computer programmer and data scientist in the aerospace industry and then as a freelance computer contractor with brief stints as an insurance salesman and high school teacher.

Floyd met the love of his life, Linda Perez, while working at Autonetics. They married on April 8, 1969, and shortly after moved overseas to Belgium where they had their first child. In 1971, they returned to the States, raising their family in Placentia, California. Floyd was a dedicated spouse, a loving father, and a devout Catholic. He was known for his humility, resilience, work ethic and wit.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Braun.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Braun; his sisters Ella Johannes and Betty Othmer; his children, Eric Braun, Michelle Sommargren, and Scott Braun; and his five grandchildren, Alexander and Conrad Braun, Lukas and Karl Sommargren, and Warren Braun.

Floyd was laid to rest at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Orange, California, after a private graveside ceremony for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to California Hospice & Palliative Care Association (www.calhospice.org).


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 15, 2020.
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Deepest heartfelt sympathy.
Nicole Chappell (Schmidt)
Friend
December 8, 2020
I never knew that Floyd played the trombone—another facet of a rich human life.

I’m so sorry for your loss, and my thoughts are with you.
Kim Decker
Friend
December 8, 2020
Fr. Zibi is saying a Mass for Floyd Saturday, December 26, at 4 p.m. at the Polish Center. I hope to be lector’s go.

You all have our sympathy and are in our prayers, particularly at Mass Today for the Immaculate Conception.
Al & Mary Strazdas
Friend
December 8, 2020
I’m so very sorry. Wishing everyone peace. Love, Marija
Marija Strazdas
Friend
December 8, 2020
Dear Linda and family, I was so sorry to hear about Floyd’s illness and passing. I send you and the family my love and sympathy as you mourn the loss of your Husband, Father and Grandfather. You are in my prayers. Karen Braun
Karen Braun
Family
December 7, 2020
