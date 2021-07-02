Floyd and Betty Dohn

Floyd "Bum" James Dohn was born Nov. 13, 1925 to Bill and Myrtle (Brown) Dohn. He was raised on the family farm near Menoken. Floyd passed at his home in Yuma, Arizona on Nov. 27, 2020. A graveside service for Floyd and Betty will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Floyd was educated in Hamilton, Montana. After school, he would spend his free time at a local pool hall where he acquired the nickname, "little bum."

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944. Floyd's service time included Boat Pool 15 in Seeadler Harbor Manus and around Admiralty Islands. His final command was on the USS Oconte and was discharged in January 1946 as petty officer first class.

In his marriage to Euince Ebeling they had a daughter, Cheryl. In Floyd's marriage to Arlene "Mickey" Rott they had a son, James.

After the Navy, Floyd helped his brother Bill in California at his butcher shop. He then moved to Bismarck where he built and repaired boats. Floyd worked at Fleck Motor Sales for 45 years, starting as a mechanic and retiring as general manager in 1987.

Floyd married Betty Keller on March 28, 1986. They traveled the states, Mexico and Hawaii. For many summers, they enjoyed their cabin at Lake Isabelle. After their retirement, they bought a home in Yuma, Arizna

Floyd is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Morrison, Minnville, Ore.; son, James (Jeannie) Dohn, Cohasset, Calif.; stepdaughter, Sandy (Tim) Stroh, Manning; grandsons, Nathan and Daniel Dohn; step grandsons, Chris Davis, Tim (Jodi) Davis and Chris Haugen; granddaughter, Paula Northington; step granddaughters, Candy Forde and Aubrey (Jerry) Thorpe; great-grandsons, Julius Northington, LJ Northington, Austin "AJ" Morrison; step great-grandsons, Alex David, Dominic and Chase Davis, Jace Forde and Jaxson Thorpe; great-granddaughter, Jada Nikole Northington; step great-granddaughter, Ava Thorpe; step-great-great-grandson, Eian Davis; step-great-great-granddaughter, Kingsley Davis; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty, who followed Floyd on April 4, 2021; brothers, William and Urban; sister, Petty; grandson, David Morrison (2014); and stepdaughter, Gina Davis.

Many good times were enjoyed by all at Lake Isabelle with Betty and Floyd.

Betty Jane Dohn was born March 21, 1929 to Roger and Leola (Schultz) Manley in Wilton. She passed at her home in Yuma, Arizona on April 4, 2021.

Betty attended grade school in Sanger. After high school, she moved to Bismarck and started working at Q&R Clinic in the records department. She worked several years at Fleck Motor Sales as a secretary. Betty retired from Motor Vehicle Department in 1991.

In 1947 Betty married Willard Keller. They had three girls, Regina, Sandra and Candace.

In 1986, Betty married Floyd Dohn.

Betty loved to dance. Embroidering was her favorite hobby. Weekly dates took Betty and Floyd to the VFW to meet friends and dance.

She is survived by her sisters, Joyce Waugh, Ladonna (Brian) Williams, Pasco, Wash., and Shirley Barry, Renton, Wash.; brother, Bill (Roseanne) Manley, Yuma, Ariz.; daughter, Sandy (Tim) Stroh, Manning; stepdaughter, Cheryl Morrison, Minnville, Oreg.; stepson, James (Jeannie) Dohn, Cohasset, Calif.; grandsons, Chris Davis, Tim (Jodi) Davis and Chris Haugen; step grandsons, Nathan and Daniel Dohn; granddaughters, Candy Forde and Aubrey (Jerry) Thorpe; step granddaughter, Paula Northington; great-grandsons, Alex Davis, Dominic and Chase Davis, Jace Forde and Jaxson Thorpe; great-granddaughter, Ava Thorpe; step great-granddaughter, Jada Nikole Northington; great-great-grandson, Eian Davis; great-great-granddaughter, Kingsley Davis; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd; sisters, Virginia, Muriel and Delores; brothers, Eugene and Bobby; and daughters, Gina and Candy.

Beth Fox, nurse, of Yuma, Arizona cared for Floyd and Betty. Not only was she their caregiver but also became a good friend to them and the family. Beth's excellent care was so appreciated.

