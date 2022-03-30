Frances J. Berger

MANDAN - Frances J. Berger, 100, Mandan, passed away March 25, 2022, at Eventide Care Center in Jamestown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 1, 2022, at St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Crown Butte with Fr. Nick Schneider presiding. Burial will be at 2:00 PM at Mandan Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a rosary/parish vigil at 7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home in Mandan.

To sign online guestbook, view livestream of funeral services and read full obituary please visit www.weigelfuneral.com.