Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances J. Berger
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 31 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral Home
Send Flowers

Frances J. Berger

MANDAN - Frances J. Berger, 100, Mandan, passed away March 25, 2022, at Eventide Care Center in Jamestown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 1, 2022, at St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Crown Butte with Fr. Nick Schneider presiding. Burial will be at 2:00 PM at Mandan Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a rosary/parish vigil at 7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home in Mandan.

To sign online guestbook, view livestream of funeral services and read full obituary please visit www.weigelfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Mar
31
Service
7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Apr
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Vincent Church
2119 South 3rd Street, Mandan, ND
Apr
1
Service
2:00p.m.
Mandan Union Cemetery
1300 16th Ave NE, Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.