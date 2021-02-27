Menu
Frances Freitag
1918 - 2021
Frances Freitag

Frances Emter Freitag, age 102, of Glen Ullin, passed peacefully Feb. 20, 2021 in Glen Ullin. Services will be in the spring of 2021.

Frances was born May 14, 1918 in rural Glen Ullin to Wendlin and Mary (Schantz) Veitenheimer.

Frances and Marcus Emter were married in 1940. They lived south of Glen Ullin on a farm with their four children Charlotte, Marvin, LaVonne and Ken. Marcus died in July 1952. In 1960 she married Nick Freitag.

Frances was a member of the Sacred Heart Christian Society and the Glen Ullin Homemakers. She enjoyed her house plants, playing cards, quilting, and crocheting. She worked at the Marion Manor Health Care Center where she later became a resident.

Frances is survived by her four children: Charlotte (Richard) Herz, Portland, Ore., Marvin (Gladys) Emter, Bismarck, LaVonne (Richard) Loudermilk, Reno, Nev., and Ken (Bonnie) Emter, Las Vegas, Nev., and eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her late husband, Nick Freitag's children; Arlene (Deane) Miller, Bismarck, Dorothy Appert, New Mexico; Roger (Marlene) Freitag, Bismarck, Cory Allan, Mandan, Pinky (Jerry) LaFave, Mandan; and stepson-in-law, Jerry Morman, Glen Ullin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and her sisters, Anne Pietz and Rose Erhart.

Please sign her guestbook and share memories at www.dawiseperry.com. Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Feb. 27, 2021.
She was a beautiful lady that made everyone laugh..She will be missed by all...Love you Francis....
Deb Cain
February 27, 2021
