Sister Frances Marie Voigt, 87, of Valley City, died at Maryvale Convent Aug. 23, 2020. Her prayer service will be at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, and the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, both in the Maryvale Convent Chapel, Valley City. Due to COVID-19 risk, only the Sisters of Mary of the Presentation, SMP associates and family are invited to the services. Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed.

Sister Frances Marie (Beverly Anne) was born Nov. 24, 1932, at home near the town of Elbowoods in McLean County, to ranchers John and Frances (Gondringer) Voigt . She attended high school at Notre Dame Academy, Willow City, and St. Catherine's School in Valley City, graduating May 1950. She professed her vows as a Sister of Mary of the Presentation Sept. 4, 1951. She received her bachelor's of elementary education from the College of Great Falls, Montana in 1963 and a master's degree from Creighton University, Omaha, Neb., in 1988.

She taught children throughout her 59 years of ministry beginning at St. Catherine's School, 1951-55, 1965-69 and 1970-78. She continued teaching at St. Boniface School, Walhalla, 1955-56, 1961-62 and 1978-87; St. Cecilia School, Harvey, 1956-61 and 1962-64; St. Aloysius School, Oakwood, 1964-1965; and St. Patrick School, Washington, Ill., 1969-1970. She taught elementary, junior high, art and was also principal.

Sister Francis Marie then ministered with the people of St. Joseph's parish, Tolna; St. Mary's parish, Lakota; and St. Michael's Mission, St. Michael, 1988-97; New Town and Mandaree, 1998-2000; and Standing Rock Reservation 2000-2010. She retired to Maryvale Convent in 2010.

Sister Frances Marie was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Bernard and David, her sister Arlene (Ed) Jacobson and her sister-in-law Alma Voigt. She is survived by her religious community - the Sisters of Mary of the Presentation, her brothers Duaine, Michael (Bonnie) and Jerome, sister Diana (Jack) Hull and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

