Francie Klein

BISMARCK - We lost our Mom three days before Christmas and we are heartbroken!

She died December 22, 2021. Francie was born on August 22, 1927 to Joe and Mamie Fischer and grew up in Hazelton.

Her Hazelton memories were a big part of her life. She married Don on November 17, 1951 and they shared 58 years together. They lived in Kotzebue, Alaska, working together for the National Weather Service, lived for a short while in Winnemucca, Nevada, but spent most of their married life in Bismarck. This city had her heart. She wanted to live NOWHERE else!!

Francie had a wry wit, was very good in math, learned new things quickly and had a tendency to be a bit sassy. She spent the biggest part of her life making a lovely home for her family. She was known for her delicious pies, homemade bread and gourmet meals cooked just like the chefs on the Food Network. She was rarely idle and most often watched TV with a piece of knitting in her hands. Baby sweaters, scarves, hats, mittens, beautiful afghans - nothing was too challenging for her. Francie loved to go! She enjoyed shopping, meals out, visits with friends, a good margarita and a nightly glass of White Zinfandel.

She is leaving behind her two daughters, Julie and Lisa; her son-in-law, John; grandson and his wife, Joey and Rachel, their sons Mikey and Charlie; her beloved neighbors and many dear friends and family members. We like to think of her now, sitting at a big table full of delicious food, with all of those dear ones who left this life before her - especially her husband Don whom she has missed terribly.

A Mass of Christian burial is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. Friday April 1, 2022 at Corpus Christi. Family will greet guests before Mass. Video livestream is available at www.eastgatefuneral.com.

To view memories of Francie and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.