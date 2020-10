Francis Lauber

Francis Lauber, 92, passed away on Oct. 26, 2020 at St. Alexius, Bismarck. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at Christ the King, 505 10th Ave NW, Mandan.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held 1 p.m. Friday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.