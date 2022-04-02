Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Francis James "Jim" Martin
FUNERAL HOME
Goetz Funeral Chapel - Underwood
205 Lincoln Avenue
Underwood, ND
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 4 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Bonaventure's Catholic Church
Send Flowers

Francis James "Jim" Martin

UNDERWOOD - Francis James "Jim" Martin, 81, of Underwood, ND, died March 31, 2022 at St. Alexius Health, Bismarck. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at St. Bonaventure's Catholic Church in Underwood. Visitation will be held on Monday at the church from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. followed by a 7:00 p.m. vigil service.

Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Jim with his family. (Goetz Funeral Home – Underwood)


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Apr. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Bonaventure's Catholic Church
505 Grant Ave, Underwood, ND
Apr
4
Service
7:00p.m.
St. Bonaventure's Catholic Church
505 Grant Ave, Underwood, ND
Apr
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Bonaventure's Catholic Church
505 Grant Ave, Underwood, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Goetz Funeral Chapel - Underwood
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Goetz Funeral Chapel - Underwood.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.