Francis Schreiner

FRANCIS (FRANK) J. SCHREINER, age 80, passed away on December 9, 2021, at St. Mary's Campus of Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester.

Francis Joseph Schreiner was born on February 16, 1941, to Joseph and Verna (Fergel) Schreiner in Mandan, North Dakota. Francis grew up on their farm in Shields, ND until they moved to Mandan where he attended St. Joseph Catholic School and Mandan High School. Francis married the "love of his life", Verna, on September 5, 1968. Francis worked for N.C. Rolfson and Sons Construction for many years and ended his career with Henkels and McCoy. Francis and Verna spent most of their years in Mandan, raising their six children. They retired in Wishek, ND in 2006. Francis had many hobbies but loved woodworking, fishing and gardening with Verna. After Verna passed in March of 2021, Francis moved to Waseca, MN in August to live with his daughter and son-in-law, LeAnn and Stan.

Francis is survived by his children: Bob Aberle, Allen (Cheryl) Aberle, Sherri (Mike) Jackman, LeAnn (Stan) Kahl, Darcie (Scot) Schwarz, Joseph (Megan) Schreiner; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Adam (Rita) Schreiner, Kathy (Danny) Hartman and Mike (Cindy) Schreiner; brothers- and sisters-in-laws; Stan (Rosann) Forderer and Linda (Al) Meier; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Francis was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Verna V.; parents, Joseph and Verna Schreiner; father- and mother-in-law, Adolph and Martha Forderer; sister and brother-in-law, Neimfa and LeRoy Butler; infant brother Tommy Schreiner; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family would like to thank the outstanding care our Dad received at the St. Mary's Campus especially all the Doctors, Nurse Practitioners, Nurses, Chaplain Hannah and Father Franklin from the Cardiac Care Unit Nasseff Tower.

A graveside memorial for Francis and Verna will take place in Mandan, ND the summer of 2022.

Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca, MN are handling arrangements.