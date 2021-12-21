Francis "Frank" Schneider, 82, Bismarck, died Dec. 18, 2021, in a Bismarck hospital. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 21, 2021.
Sponsored by Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck.
12 Entries
Frank was a fine man. I knew him for many years, all the way back to his days at his dad and uncles gas station Schneiders Standard
Dean Carlson
December 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Frank's passing. May his family and all my Schneider cousins find peace and comfort at this time by being together and sharing memories.
Claudia
December 23, 2021
Frank was a great friend. His smile could melt your heart. Gerry and him must have been more alike than I thought because he likes to cut his hair too and just like Frankie it doesn´t turn out so good. We just talked the other day and was wondering how he was doing. Rest In Peace Friend we had lots of good times.
Edene Hoffer
December 21, 2021
It's hard to even say what I feel. You were my hero growing up, my cool big brother. I always wanted to be like you. I don't think I even came close. You were a good man. You will always be in my heart and memory. I love you!
Dale Schneider
December 21, 2021
My Uncle Frank:
Always had a twinkle in his eye, the sweetest smile, and warmest hugs
A beautiful memory dearer than gold
An Uncle whose worth can never be told
A place in our hearts no one can fill
We miss you Uncle and Always will
Lori
Family
December 21, 2021
We have known Frank for 50+ years. We´ve been good friends & had some really good times together. We will miss you.
Rod & Dianne Bender
December 21, 2021
I will miss your sweet smiling face and take comfort in knowing we will all be together again. Love you so much.
Connie
Family
December 21, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of your brother. You have many memories to hold on to. I have always admired how close your family is, that says a lot about each one of you. Stay close. God Bless.
Pam & Darius Gabriel
December 21, 2021
Some many memories, but my most favorite recent one is - the last time he was at home alone, I took him some food and sat with him while he ate. All of a sudden he took of his hat and said with an impish grin, "Do you want to take a picture of me?" I told him sure if he wanted me to. Came to find out the reason was he had given himself a haircut and it didn't turn out too good. Makes me smile every time I think of it.
Connie
Family
December 21, 2021
So many memories of you are flooding my mind as I say goodbye and I love you. You always said, "I love you, too!" You always had a ready smile and a great sense of humor. Among your favorite things as I remember were your fancy cars and Mom´s German cooking. You loved being in the sun so much that your tan stayed with you all year round! As a young Marine, you were so handsome in your uniform. We couldn´t have asked for a better big brother and you will be missed until we meet again.
Linda
Family
December 21, 2021
The last time he was home alone, I took him some food and sat with him while he ate. All of a sudden he took off his hat and said "Do you want to take a picture of me?" I said I would if he wanted me to, so I did. He had given himself a haircut and it didn't turn out so well. The story makes me smile whenever I think of it.
Connie
Family
December 21, 2021
I have told just about everyone - You were the best big brother any kid could have ever had and I will never forget our adventures as long as I will live.