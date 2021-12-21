Some many memories, but my most favorite recent one is - the last time he was at home alone, I took him some food and sat with him while he ate. All of a sudden he took of his hat and said with an impish grin, "Do you want to take a picture of me?" I told him sure if he wanted me to. Came to find out the reason was he had given himself a haircut and it didn't turn out too good. Makes me smile every time I think of it.

Connie Family December 21, 2021