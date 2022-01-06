Menu
Franklin Smith
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Franklin Smith

Franklin D. Smith, of Bismarck, passed away Jan. 4, 2022, at the age of 88.

Burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan with full military honors.

Franklin was born July 21, 1933, in Pine Valley, Oklahoma, to William and Mildred (Foster) Smith. He entered the Navy in 1950 and served proudly for 20 years. Franklin was a Korean and Vietnam Veteran.

Franklin is survived by daughters, Pamela (Brad) Burchinal, Mary Ellen (Steve) Winters, Margaret (Frank) Rendulic; grandchildren, Chad (Stephanie) Burchinal, Kristin Pittman, Matthew (Erin) Ammons, Jacob (Crystal) Ammons; great-grandchildren, Gyeneveve Burchinal and Gavin Bolding; brother, J.R. Smith; sisters, Peggy Downs, Carolyn Kephart, Nancy McBeth, Glenda Rivera, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife LaVonne E. Smith; son, Wade Smith; granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Pittman; sister, Betti Limon; and brothers Tommy Smith and Willie Smith.

(Bismarck Funeral Home)


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Burial
10:00a.m.
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
Mandan, ND
always will remember my brother's smile and his laugh.He was always there to help you and support you. May God comfort you, Pam, Mary Ellen, and Margaret with sweet memories of him.
Nancy Macbeth
Family
January 9, 2022
Rest In Peace my dear brother! God Bless you, Pam, Margaret and Mary Ellen. May you have God´s strength at this time.
Glenda Rivera
January 6, 2022
condolences to the family. I will miss my brother and all his funny stories. RIP dear brother
Carolyn Kephart
Family
January 6, 2022
