Franklin Smith

Franklin D. Smith, of Bismarck, passed away Jan. 4, 2022, at the age of 88.

Burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan with full military honors.

Franklin was born July 21, 1933, in Pine Valley, Oklahoma, to William and Mildred (Foster) Smith. He entered the Navy in 1950 and served proudly for 20 years. Franklin was a Korean and Vietnam Veteran.

Franklin is survived by daughters, Pamela (Brad) Burchinal, Mary Ellen (Steve) Winters, Margaret (Frank) Rendulic; grandchildren, Chad (Stephanie) Burchinal, Kristin Pittman, Matthew (Erin) Ammons, Jacob (Crystal) Ammons; great-grandchildren, Gyeneveve Burchinal and Gavin Bolding; brother, J.R. Smith; sisters, Peggy Downs, Carolyn Kephart, Nancy McBeth, Glenda Rivera, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife LaVonne E. Smith; son, Wade Smith; granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Pittman; sister, Betti Limon; and brothers Tommy Smith and Willie Smith.

