Freda Krieger

Freda Krieger, 99, formerly of Beulah, passed away peacefully at Baptist Health Care Center, Bismarck, on May 27, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. CDT on Thursday, June 3, at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah with Pastor Kent Sperry officiating.

Freda is survived by her son Robert and his wife Pat, and grandson Thomas; her daughter Ann and step granddaughter Carol; sisters Helen Koppi; Darlyne (Buford) Rice; brothers Clarence (Jeanne) Unruh; Terry (Lonnie) Unruh, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Beulah.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Baptist Health Care Center who with such compassion and professionalism took such good care of Freda. Her family will be forever grateful for the love and the friendship she shared with the staff.

See www.barbotfuneralhome.com for the full obituary.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.