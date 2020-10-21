Freddie Freier

Freddie Leonard Freier, 89, died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on Oct. 18, 2020 in Bismarck.

Freddie was born in 1931 to Fred K. and Emma Freier in Garrison. He grew up on the family farm and worked as a hired farm hand for many years. He entered the Army in 1951 and deployed to Korea and served with distinction until his discharge as Sergeant 1st Class in 1953. After returning home and moving to Bismarck, Freddie met Ilene. They were married in Carpio in 1955. In 1957 Freddie began working for the U.S. Postal Service. He served as a letter carrier until his retirement in 1990.

Freddie and Ilene welcomed three children into their home, and Freddie set about teaching them the value of family togetherness, traveling, and the outdoors. He and Ilene spent many wonderful years camping and traveling, especially during retirement. They traveled to 42 states and five Canadian provinces with their camper, often with several grandchildren in tow. His children remember him as a kind, gentle father who graciously opened his home to all their friends and family.

Freddie loved photography. With his camera, he captured decades of family memories and the best sights from his travels. He was known for having wonderful slide shows for his family. He was also an active and dedicated member of Faith Lutheran Church.

Freddie is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ilene; children, Mark (Kathy) Freier, Medina, Susan (Dave) Clark, Bismarck, and Janell (Brion) Thomas, Bismarck; and brother, Richard Freier, North Platte, Neb. He cherished every moment with his ten grandchildren and their spouses, and his many great-grandchildren. He also is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Freier; sisters, Mary Ann Powell and Ruth Doll.

We want to thank Red River Valley Hospice and Dakota Home Care for your loving care and compassion for Freddie, Ilene, and the rest of the family, especially Mallory and Renda, and the rest of the Orange team, and the many wonderful CNAs who stayed by our side during this difficult time. With your help, Freddie was able to be at home, and we are grateful.

Due to COVID-19, a private family funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Faith Lutheran Church. The service will be livestreamed on Faith Lutheran's Facebook page. Viewing of the recorded service will be available on the church's website at faithbismarck.com.

Interment will be held 2 p.m. Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery or to Faith Lutheran Church.

