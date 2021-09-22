Fritz Paulsen

Fritz Paulsen, 96, formerly of Bismarck, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Sept. 19, 2021, at Roubal Care and Rehab Center in Stephenson, Mich.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Capital Christian Center, 3838 Jericho Road, Bismarck, with the Rev. Dan Kent officiating.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck, where a prayer service will begin at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Fritz was born April 23, 1925, in Egeland, the son of Albert and Buelah (Keeney) Paulsen. He was raised on the family farm and received his education in Egeland. He married Lois Loucks on April 17, 1946. The couple celebrated 71 years of marriage together, an amazing milestone!

Fritz worked for JC Penney Co. for 10 years in Cando, until December 1954. Then he was employed by Montana- Dakota Utilities Co. for 32 years, serving in their accounting department in Williston, Bismarck, Sheridan, Wyoming and Jamestown. He retired in 1990 from the Bismarck Division Office where he was the Accounting Administrator.

He enjoyed golfing, yard work, gardening and woodworking, especially crafting clocks. His positive attitude endeared him to many friends and fellow employees. He was a member of the Gideons International for 12 years in which he served as the Wyoming State President for three years. As Wyoming State President, he had the privilege to direct the placing of over 2,200 Bibles in Yellowstone National Park. Fritz was a member of Capital Christian Center in Bismarck for many years and then Crossroads Church in Pembine, Wisconsin, where he had been living for the past four years. He served in various capacities as usher, Sunday School Officer and board member in the Assembly of God churches where he lived. His faithful stewardship and high integrity were always an integral part of his faith and life.

Fritz is survived by his daughter, Beverly (Warren) Maxted; his sons, Gary Paulsen, David (Pam) Paulsen and Dale Paulsen; his daughters-in-law, Suzanne Paulsen and Eileen Miller; his sister-in- law, Sharron Paulsen, 12 grandchildren; Ryan (Glenda) Maxted, Matthew (Jennifer) Maxted, Wendy (Nate) Gideon, Steve (Jessica) Paulsen, Heidi (Jeff) Sass, Brent (Cassie) Paulsen, Jeremy Paulsen, Angela (Daniel) Camacho, Jonathan (Marissa) Paulsen, Marcus Paulsen, Andrew Paulsen and Joseph (Jenna) Paulsen; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Fritz was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; his four brothers, Sherill, Dean, Larry and Darryl Paulsen and one great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given for Bibles to the Gideons, Int'l or Convoy of Hope at www.convoyofhope.org

