Gae Striebel

Gae Lynn (Inman) Striebel passed away Sept. 4, 2020. Gae Lynn's celebration of life service will be 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson with Pastor Janel Kolar officiating. Due to COVID-19, those in attendance of the service are encouraged to wear a mask. To view a livestream of the service, please visit the funeral home website.

She was born in Forsyth Mont., Oct. 13, 1940, to Galen Inman and Betty (Childers) Inman. As her father went off to fight in World War II, Gae Lynn spent much of her time with her grandparents, Juanita and Asbury Childers and Blanche and Rufus Cate. She lost her father at an early age and was adopted by Betty's second husband, Robert "Bob" Striebel. Her childhood years were spent in Montana before moving to Southwest North Dakota and graduating from high school in Bowman. Gae Lynn then went on to UND to receive a degree in education in 1962.

She met William "Buck" Striebel, the love of her life, early on in childhood and married him Dec. 28, 1965. They were married for nearly 55 years before her passing.

They made their home in New England and together had three children, Bill (Ivanna) Striebel, Sarah (Jerad) Fritz and Bob (Linda) Striebel; seven grandkids, Ashley, Wil, Madison, Owen, Ben, Katie, and Maren and three great-grandkids, Liam, Gabe, and Lewis. Gae Lynn's kids and grandkids were the light in her life and she never missed an opportunity to visit or call them.

Gae Lynn truly enjoyed teaching and taught in Grand Forks, Fargo, Minneapolis and New England, making many friends along the way and impacting many kids lives. It was not uncommon for former students to approach Gae Lynn and let her know of the impact she had on their lives, often stating she was their favorite teacher. She truly cherished these moments.

Her love for teaching extended beyond the classroom and her wisdom, knowledge and compassion touched many lives. She made everyone feel welcome and generously gave her love and attention to all who entered her home. Spending time with family, quilting with friends, traveling and wintering in Arizona were some of her favorite ways to spend time.

Her annual quilting trips with friends were spent lovingly hand stitching quilts for each of her kids and grandkids.

Traveling fueled Gae Lynn's love of history and she shared this love with her family when during road trips she would often stop to read every landmark along the way. Her trips to Europe were always thrilling for Gae Lynn and she would fully immerse herself in these adventures, learning as much as she could about each destination. Italy and Prague were among her favorites.

Gae Lynn was loved beyond measure and will be greatly missed by her survivors.

She is survived by her husband Buck; her sister Suz (Clyde) Bender; her brother Ed (Cindy) Striebel; her three children Bill (Ivana) Striebel, Sarah (Jerad) Fritz, and Bob (Linda) Striebel; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Emerson Elementary School 415 North Westwood, Mesa, AZ 85201-5530. Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.