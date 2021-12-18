Gale Richter

Gale M. Richter, 68, of Mandan, passed away December 16, 2021, at CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Fred Harvey as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with Gale's family.