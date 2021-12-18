Menu
Gale Richter
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Gale Richter

Gale M. Richter, 68, of Mandan, passed away December 16, 2021, at CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Fred Harvey as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with Gale's family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Dec
20
Service
7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
505 10th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
