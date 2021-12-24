Garry Lindquist

Garry O. (Bud) Lindquist, 84, Bismarck, ND, passed away peacefully at his winter home in Mesa, AZ on December 19, 2021.

Bud was born September 16, 1937, in Max, ND, to Olof and Gladys (Furusather) Lindquist. He was raised and educated in Max. He attended Max Public School, where he was a stand-out player on the high school basketball team and helped take them to the State Championship in his senior year. He graduated in 1955.

Bud proudly served in the US Navy from March 1956 to December 1957.

He married Doris Polsfut in 1959 and they were blessed with 4 children: Sheila, Gina, Troy and Scott.

Bud was a very successful Owner/Operator of Standard Oil Service Stations, beginning in Max and later in Dickinson. Then, in 1971, he purchased the Lindquist Standard Oil Truck Stop/Restaurant in Minot, ND, which he successfully operated until his retirement.

Bud had trapped muskrats and mink as a kid in the sloughs and ponds around Max and his love of the outdoors endured throughout his life and led to many hunting and fishing trips to Montana, Canada and Alaska. He had many happy memories and endless stories of his hunting trips, treks to sprint car races, snowmobile runs, fishing outings, and golf excursions with his buddies.

Bud married Elayne Granlie in Riverdale on May 20, 1989 and they enjoyed golfing, traveling, winters in Arizona and time spent with friends as well as a love and friendship between them that was apparent to all around them. This union added her son, Sean, to the family.

He was a kind and generous man who most enjoyed himself when others were happy and laughing with him. He was a tall, strong, and handsome man with a wide friendly smile, and a hearty laugh and twinkling blue eyes.

Bud is survived by his wife, Elayne, Bismarck; his daughters, Sheila (Mark) Guy, Gina (Bob) Lock, Minot; sons, Troy (Lisa) Lindquist, Great Falls, MT, Scott (Nang) Lindquist, Denver, CO; stepson, Sean (Amy) Helgeson, Mandan, ND; grandchildren, Lyndon (Alycia) Coutts, Shanda Guy, Mandy (Mandy) Lock, Tana (Brad) Lock, Kelsey (Jackson) Storm, Brooks (Emily) Lindquist, Jenna, Nathan, Kaleb, and Levi Helgeson; great-grandchildren, Malin Coutts, Alaijah Reiswig, Taitum Lock, Annika Storm; brother, Luverne (Marlene) Lindquist, Glendive, MT; brothers-in-law, Don Granlie, Underwood, Myron Granlie, Victoria, MN; sister-in-law, Mavis (Bob) Van Sambeek, Plymouth, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Twila Walz and Wanda Huettl; brothers-in-law, Martin Walz and Don Huettl.

A celebration of life will be held later at a place, date and time to be determined.