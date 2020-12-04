Gary Eberl

Gary Dean Eberl, 70, passed away Dec. 1, 2020 at Sanford Health in Bismarck due to complications of MDS. A private family service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. The service is available through invite-only and is limited to 50 people. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Eastgate Steele Memorial Chapel, Steele. Face masks and social distancing guidelines are to be in place for both the funeral service and visitation. Visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time.

Burial will be held at Dawson Cemetery, Dawson.

Gary was the first born of Forrest and Lucille on March 26, 1950. He began school in Dawson and graduated in Steele in 1968. He attended Wahpeton for two years in the radio and television repair program. On Oct. 11, 1969, he married Susan Kuipers. He was drafted into the United States Army in the fall 1970 and was stationed in Washington, California, Georgia and Germany. He was honorably discharged April 3, 1972. When Gary and Susan returned from his time in the service, they purchased the Herman Berreth farm, where he lived until he passed.

Gary was very passionate about farming and ranching. He was a true farmer his whole life. He was an inspiration to his children, grandchildren and many others who experienced the "Gary Eberl Farming Program."

Gary was a member of Dawson American Legion John Green Post 231, the AmVets, KC Sportsmans Club, Central Dakota Irrigation District and a Sibley Township Supervisor. Gary was a former board member on the Tappen Oil Company, Dawson Lutheran Church Council, the Dawson Rural Fire Department, and the FAARMS Board. In 2020, Gary and Susan were chosen for the Kidder County Outstanding Agriculturalist of the Year award.

Gary is survived by his wife of 51 years, Susan; son, Dean, and his children Brittany, Blake and Nolan, of Dawson; son, Steven (Stacy), of Baldwin; his siblings, Craig (Pam), Wayne, Clint (Robin), Gail and Pat; and many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Malaine; and nephews, Shawn, Aaron and Jonathon.

Gary always said, "There is the right way, the wrong way and the Gary way.' He will be missed and remembered by many.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to your favorite charity.

To share memories of Gary and to view the service livestream, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.