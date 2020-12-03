Menu
Gary Hagler
1940 - 2020
BORN
November 14, 1940
DIED
November 30, 2020

Gary Hagler

Gary Dean Hagler, 80, of Cando, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

A private family funeral service will be held at United Methodist Church, Cando with Pastor Rick Craig officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home, Cando. Burial will take place 11 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Cando.

Memorials are preferred to the United Methodist Church, Country Lanes Bowling Alley, or North Star School all in Cando.

Online guestbook is available at www.dunnigandix.com.

Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home of Cando is in charge of arrangements.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
DUNNIGAN-DIX FUNERAL HOME - CANDO
404 4TH AVENUE, Cando, ND 58324
Dec
7
Burial
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery
, Cando, North Dakota
GUEST BOOK
Sorry for your loss
Nancy Geisen
December 2, 2020
So sorry to hear of Gary’s passing!! Many great memories of him as a teacher, role model and family friend. May God surround you with angels during this time and bless you with the many memories I know you all have.
Iane Vesterso Satterwhite
Friend
December 2, 2020
My sympathies to Peggy and the Hagler children. He is at peace and his struggles are over.
Be there for each other as you say good bye to your dad and husband.God bless the memory of Gary.
Norma Timms
Friend
December 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Sheri Langer
Acquaintance
December 2, 2020
Sorry to hear of Your Loss, Deepest Sympathy to Family And Friends
Terry Hartman
December 2, 2020
Sorry for the loss of your dad. He was a great guy.
Mary Meyer
Friend
December 2, 2020
Sympathy to all.
Liesha & Bob Weltin
Neighbor
December 2, 2020
thank you Gary, for your whole life and your family, what your family has done for the Watsons over all these years--
Rick and Jonelle Watson
Family
December 2, 2020