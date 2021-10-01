Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary Kinsella
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Gary Kinsella

Retired Navy Senior Chief, Gary Allen Kinsella, of West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 6, 2021 at the age of 71.

A committal service will be held on October 8, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.

Gary was born on October 22, 1949 to parents, Regina and Henry Kinsella in Mandan, North Dakota.

He was preceded by his siblings, June Broder, Harold Kinsella, and Robert Kinsella.

Gary will be lovingly remembered by his two sons, Mark Kinsella and Patrick (Laura) Kinsella; grandchildren, Annabelle, Avaleigh, Abram, Alena, and Aeson; sisters, Karen Snider, Jackie Fandrick, and Dixie Bruce; brothers, James Kinsella and Timothy Kinsella. Gary will always be remembered for his thoughtfulness and the love he had for his family. May he rest in peace.

Go to weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share condolences with his family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.