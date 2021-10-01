Gary Kinsella

Retired Navy Senior Chief, Gary Allen Kinsella, of West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 6, 2021 at the age of 71.

A committal service will be held on October 8, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.

Gary was born on October 22, 1949 to parents, Regina and Henry Kinsella in Mandan, North Dakota.

He was preceded by his siblings, June Broder, Harold Kinsella, and Robert Kinsella.

Gary will be lovingly remembered by his two sons, Mark Kinsella and Patrick (Laura) Kinsella; grandchildren, Annabelle, Avaleigh, Abram, Alena, and Aeson; sisters, Karen Snider, Jackie Fandrick, and Dixie Bruce; brothers, James Kinsella and Timothy Kinsella. Gary will always be remembered for his thoughtfulness and the love he had for his family. May he rest in peace.

